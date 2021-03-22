Various state courts continue to look into the election irregularities that paved the way for Joe Biden to surpass former President Donald Trump's votes.

It's been five months since the 2020 Presidential Elections of the United States and courts across several states are continuing the investigation of voter fraud claims from former President Donald Trump.

Such election irregularities include the changing state laws in response to the COVID pandemic in key battleground states where absentee ballots suspiciously grew exponentially. New findings report that these absentee ballots may have failed to comply with existing voting laws and procedures.

According to One America News Network, Michigan's very own secretary of state Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, was discovered to have violated state law concerning her signature verification instructions for the absentee ballot program. Judge Christopher Murray, the chief of the Michigan Court of Claims was on the case and found that Benson mishandled the ballots and did not comply with state law regarding the need for signature verification.

Judge Murray wrote, "An agency must utilize formal APA rulemaking procedure when establishing policies that 'do not merely interpret or explain the statute or rules from which the agency derives its authority' but rather 'establish the substantive standards implementing the program'"

The guidance that Secretary Benson issued on October 6, 2020 regarding her signature-matching standards was in fact issued "in violation of the Administrative Procedures Act," Judge Murray discovered.

In Michigan, according to WILX, there was a record-setting turnout of over 5.5 million citizens casting ballots in the elections, with as much as 3.3 million casting their ballots absentee, and nearly 30,000 eligible citizens registering and voting on Election Day.

Benson said that "polls closed far more quickly than expected" and promised that "all valid ballots had been counted" within just 24 hours, a feat that may sound suspicious to some.

The state secretary also revealed that there were only 17 ballots that were out of balance and that the reason why the counting boards were not balanced at the end of the county canvas was that there was just not enough time for canvassers to balance the boards.

Benson insisted that "in each and every one of the more than 250 audits conducted is that Michigan's election was the most secure in our state's history and the results accurately reflect the will of the voters."

Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, the state's Supreme Court ruled that election officials in charge during the 2020 Elections, including their Democratic Governor Tony Evers, was also guilty of violating state law when he allowed more than 200,000 voters to declare themselves "permanently confined" due to the COVID pandemic restrictions. Such a declaration of being "permanently confined" can only be done if the voter had suffered physical illness, are of significant age, or have an impairment.

More 2020 election irregularities are expected to be uncovered as soon as the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society expands its litigation in states such as Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Arizona. Poll results in these states were allegedly influenced by what they call Mark Zuckerberg's "interference" in the elections by funding election contractors and infrastructure.