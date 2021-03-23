Staunch supporters and leaders of the pro-life movement in the United States expressed their thoughts on the confirmation of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, President Joe Biden's nominee for secretary of Health and Human Services.

Now officially confirmed to the HHS post thanks to 50 in favor of votes from Democrats versus 49 against votes from the Republicans, Becerra tweeted that "he's honored and humbled by the Senate's votes." His "humbled" tweet, however, could not shield him from the pro-lifers disdain.

Prior to his confirmation, Becerra has become notoriously known for his attacks against pro-life initiatives led by pro-life organizations and individuals. Understandably, reactions of dismay and anger flooded online spaces. Here are some of the collated reactions from Mr. Becerra's critics:

"The confirmation of Xavier Becerra as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services is alarming... If his record is any indication, Becerra will weaponize the more than trillion-dollar budget of the Department of Health and Human Services to attack or disadvantage those with whom he disagrees, and advance unpopular pro-abortion policies," Jeanne Mancini, President of March for Life, said.

Mancini's description is spot on as Becerra has spent his days in Congress opposing pro-life policies to the extent of filing lawsuits. One notable example is his suit, backed by Pennsylvania's attorney general Josh Shapiro, against the Trump administration which allowed religious and moral exemptions to the HHS contraceptive mandate. Groups like the Little Sisters of the Poor had to go to court to defend their rights for religious exemptions. Their hard-earned win in July is now under the threat of Becerra's appointment.

"Xavier Becerra's confirmation to Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services is a blow to all Americans who value religious liberty and the sanctity of life. Becerra has spent his career advancing radical, pro-abortion policies and persecuting those who disagree with him," Dr. Grazie Pozo Christie, a policy advisor for The Catholic Association, said.

Known also for their strong views against abortion, same-sex marriage, and gender redefinitions, more Catholics are expected to join in these culture wars.

"Becerra does not share the same view on many critical issues as the ERLC, and when we disagree with his actions, we will bear witness, seek to persuade and hold him accountable to uphold the law," Travis Wussow, vice president of the Southern Baptist Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC), said.

Russell Moore, president of the Southern Baptist's ERLC was among those who joined the more than 60 pro-life leaders that signed the February letter urging the senators to oppose Becerra's confirmation.

"Becerra's fanatical support of abortion resulted in the state-sponsored persecution of female-founded organizations like the Little Sisters of the Poor and pregnancy centers," Thomas Glessner, National Institute of Family and Life Advocates (NIFLA) President, said.

In his email statement released on Thursday, NIFLA President Thomas Glessner added that Becerra is an "anti-life extremist," CBN noted.

Hi network, the NIFLA with pro-life pregnancy care centers, battled Becerra in court over a California law coercing clinics to promote abortion in their state.

"The only real experience he has with the industry is suing hospitals, pregnancy care centers, and other entities that aren't pro-abortion enough for his likin," Tony Perkins, President for the Family Research Council, said.

Perkins took issue on the Senate's votes to appoint "a man with zero training in medicine, science, pharma, or the healthcare world" to work on "leading (the) nation out of the worst pandemic in 100 years."

Perkins also did not hold back his dismay on Biden. By picking Becerra to lead HHS which is the country's largest executive agency, the President's promise to unite the country now obviously means the appointment of leaders that will further the Leftists' agenda.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List, said the same on President Biden whose choice of leaders show that he wanted a team committed in "assaulting the conscience rights of pro-life Americans."