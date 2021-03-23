The 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, calls out the Biden administration's handling of media, particularly the access it gives to reporters with regards to the Texas border.

Former President Donald Trump in a podcast interview with Fox News Network Contributor Lisa Boothe on Monday said that America no long has a "free press" following President Joe Biden's media blackout on the influx of illegal migrants on the Texas border.

The Epoch Times reported that Trump decried the United States' media landscape as devoid of a "free press" citing the lack of proper coverage on the current border crisis and preferential coverage for the Democrats.

"This is a press that we have to be very, very smart to get around, but they don't cover bad things if it happens to be bad for Democrats. It's pretty amazing. You take a look at some of the coverage and some of the travesty that's taking place at the border, and the coverage is not commensurate," Trump said in the podcast.

"If you look at NBC, ABC, CBS, and of course CNN and MSNBC, and see--if you look at some of those networks-it's just not covered. It's covered so little," he pointed out. "It's amazing. And it's a massive story because it's going to destroy--it's going to destroy our country."

The Epoch Times cited the president repeatedly condemning mainstream media for purporting "fake news" against him and his "America First" supporters and repeatedly called CNN, MSNBC, and The New York Times as "wings" of the Democrats.

Trump actually endorsed the podcast--The Truth With Lisa Boothe--through a Media Advisory sent to Boothe who posted it in her Twitter account on Monday. In the Media Advisory, Trump praised Boothe for "doing an outstanding job at Fox News" and invited everyone to support her new podcast where he agreed to "talk about Election Fraud, Joe Biden's dangerously radical policies" and the "future of the Republican Party." Trump's interview was the podcast's Episode 1 and was entitled "Do You Miss Me Yet? A Tell-All with President Donald J. Trump".

In her tweet, Boothe, founder of the public affairs and political communications firm High Noon Strategies, thanked the president's "kind words" and expressed her "honor" for he was his first guest in the podcast that began on March 15 with the intention to go against the "pressure of political correctness" that "too many journalists now bow to."

The Epoch Times in a previous report said the White House is giving "zero access" to border patrol operations citing a tweet on Friday by Getty Images correspondent John Moore, which echoes Trump's reference to a "media blackout" about it.

"I respectfully ask US Customs and Border Protection to stop blocking media access to their border operations. I have photographed CBP under Bush, Obama and Trump but now--zero access is granted to media. These long lens images taken from the Mexican side," Moore said.

In succeeding tweets, Moore pointed out that the "full physical ban on media access to CBP border operations" is not a good precedent to a situation in need of the media's role to show "the US response to the current immigrant surge".

News circulating last week online report that the White House has been encountering issues with the Media on its new press policies such that a Christian reporter revealed the restrictions they have on media access to the White House. This has led to a clamor involving several journalists against the policies that were already raised to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.