South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem forms a nationwide coalition to defend women's sports after vetoing House Bill 1217 or the Fairness In Women's Sports Bill.

In a press conference held Monday, Noem announced the launching of "Defend Title IX Now' which is a coalition among states "big enough where the NCAA cannot possibly" punish those who would like to "guarantee fairness at the collegiate level" for women's sports and who pledges to uphold Title IX's protection.

Noem, whose daughter is into basketball, said the coalition is meant to strengthen the influence and protection states and schools have when it comes to sanctioning bodies like National Collegiate Athletic Association which is very powerful since it is a "private corporation" that "can do what they want to do" and who "South Dakota's chances of winning a lawsuit against in so far as passing a HB 1217 are "very low."

"Today, we're announcing that we're forming a coalition called DefendTitleIXNow.com. The coalition will consist of athletes, leaders and everybody who cares about protecting women's sports. Once we have enough states on board, a coalition," she revealed, "big enough where the NCAA cannot possibly punish us all, then we can guarantee fairness at the collegiate level."

The Christian Post (CP) said the coalition is designed to protect women's sports from biological males and from punitive action from NCAA's ability--being able to oversee more than 1,000 American colleges and universities' athletic programs--to prevent athletes from playing in its leagues if Noem signed HB 1217. The NCAA reportedly opposed HB 1217 and even threatened the state of Idaho, as per the Christian Post, for passing a similar legislation.

As per CP, Noem elaborated the scope of the coalition and the plans for it, which includes asking the support of other governors and attorney generals. She named Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves as one who has already signed up to the coalition and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt as one who hae already "indicated" support for it.

"There are several other governors that are having the coalition go through their legal general counsel recommendations, but they're generally supportive of the idea," Noem said.

During the press conference, CP said Noem read the pledge that will be signed by partners of the coalition. The coalition members pledge belief that "only girls should play girls' sports", that the federal government enforce Title IX for the protection of women's sports, and that sanctioning bodies such as the NCAA should not take any "adverse action against any state or school" in line to protect women's sports.

The press conference was attended by supporters of the coalition such as female athletes who live in South Dakota and NFL players Jack Brewer and Herschel Walker. The supporters shared experiences regarding the unfairness of competing against biological males who have become transgenders in sports. Other supporters include LPGA golfer Nancy Lopez who wrote a statement posted in the coalition's website where she pushed to "protect fairness in women's sports" and stressed that when it comes to sports "girls should compete against girls and boys should compete against boys".

"Ever since I was a young girl, I have fought for myself, my three daughters, and all women to have equal opportunity in sports and life. Anything that diminishes Title IX undermines the rights and opportunities of young girls and women all over this country," Lopez said.

Noem was hit by Alliance Defending Freedom for vetoing the HB 1217 out of her personal interests of launching the coalition and out of pressure from the "'woke' corporate ideology."