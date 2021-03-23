Two faith-based basketball teams have advanced to the NCAA's Sweet 16.

Oral Roberts University (ORU) and Loyola University Chicago (LUC) have credited faith as the inspiration of their recent victories in March Madness 2021 at Indiana's Farmers Coliseum, CBN News reported.

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles beat the Florida Gators, 81-78, on Sunday. ORU's win came after beating the Ohio State Buckeye on Friday, 75-72.

Kevin Obanor of ORU expressed his excitement, honoring Christ, before their upset victory with the Gators.

"I'm thankful to Jesus Christ for putting us in this position. We want it very bad. It's bigger than us, just to leave a legacy behind for ORU. I'm just very eternally grateful and I just can't wait to play tomorrow," Obanor said.

ORU coach Paul Mills described the win as a "blessing."

"It's a blessing to coach those guys in that locker room, it's a blessing to win," Mills said.

Mills reportedly told his team that they would not just win the conference tournament but multiple games in the NCAA tournament as well.

Oklahoma's small and religious university stunned the audience with their unexpected success that their victory on Sunday set off a party in the venue, calling it a historic event.

ORU president William Wilson apologized on behalf of the fans for defying the health protocol to celebrate.

"You'll have to excuse us. We don't get to the Sweet 16 every year!" Wilson told the security staff politely.

The Golden Eagles are scheduled to face the Arkansas Razorbacks on their next game on the weekend.

On the second round of the game on Sunday, LUC, another faith-based college, also celebrated an upset win against a top-seeded Illinois team. LUC Ramblers beat the Fighting Illini, 71-58.

People have attributed LUC's victory to the prayers of Sister Jean Delores Schmidt. She prayed for the team's success and that the hand of God be upon the players throughout the game.

"As we play the Fighting Illini, we ask for special help to overcome this team and get a great win. We hope to score early and make our opponents nervous. We have a great opportunity to convert rebounds as this team makes about 50 percent of layups and 30 percent of its 3 points. Our defense can take care of that," Schmidt said.

Brad Underwood, the Illinois coach, said that they tried all they could to win the game in vain.

"We tried everything in the bag. Everything that's made us one of the most efficient offensive teams, today, just for whatever reason, didn't work," Underwood stated.

Loyola coach Porter Moser also reacted to his team's win, acknowledging the prayers of Schmidt as a big factor of their success.

"It's amazing what happens when you get a group of young men who believe. And these guys believed," Moser said.

"Fear the nun," NCAA began its article, describing Sister Jean as LUC's prayer warrior.

Sister Jean had the Illinois scouting report ready for Loyola pic.twitter.com/OzfksLQBG5 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 21, 2021

The Ramblers have never won against the Illini for 34 years but their Sunday performance was said to have looked like they have done it in every season.

For the LUC team's next game, it is set to play against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Golden Eagles and the Ramblers will continue their fight for the NCAA title on March 28, at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.