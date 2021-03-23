Louisiana's special polls have elected Julia Letlow as the new state representative after her congressman-elect husband Luke passed away in December.

Julia Letlow is Louisiana's newest representative for the 5th Congressional District after a special election held on Saturday proclaimed her the winner. The historic polls named her the first Republican woman to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from Louisiana.

According to The Daily Wire, Letlow is a pro-life advocate, and according to her website, "a staunch defender of our constitutional right to bear arms." She also stands against raising the minimum wage and is committed to "[fighting] to ensure we have secure and safe elections."

Former President Donald Trump congratulated Letlow's win, taking to Telegram to write, "Congratulations to Julia Letlow on her BIG win in Louisiana! Despite running in a field with a dozen candidates, no runoff election is necessary because she received 65% of the vote-an incredible victory."

"I am thrilled for Julia and the entire Letlow family. Luke is looking down proudly from above," Trump mused.

Representative Luke Letlow, Julia's late congressman-elect husband emerged victorious after a contentious all-GOP runoff against Rep. Lance Harris. In October, Luke Letlow pushed for more relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

However, on December 18, 2020, Letlow announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was soon hospitalized. Five days later, he entered the ICU and on December 29, succumbed to the disease with a cardiac arrest after he underwent a COVID-19 related procedure, The New York Post reported. Letlow reportedly had no underlying conditions. He passed away at the age of 41, leaving behind his two children and wife, Julia.

On Saturday, Julia Letlow took 62% of the vote in a race of 12 during the special elections that left her late husband's Congress seat vacant. Her victory adds to a total of 31 Republican women in Congress, a "stunning turnaround" versus the last cycle's 13, Politico reported.

Letlow is supported by a number of backers, including former President Trump and the Winning for Women Action Fund. The 40 year-old former Director of External Affairs and Strategic Communications at the University of Louisiana at Monroe was able to raise over $680,000 by the end of February. None of her opponents were able to raise more than $70,000.

"My motivation is the passion Luke and I both shared: to better this region that we called home and to leave it a better place for our children and future generations," Letlow wrote on her campaign website.

"We all have to walk through seasons of darkness, but I know that it is only through those experiences, that we can recognize and fully appreciate the light," Letlow said in her campaign ad. "I look at Washington and see the division, the ugliness, and the darkness. But I know that there is hope. People are hungry for goodness, for healing, for opportunity."

Following her victory, she took to Twitter to share, "What was born out of a terrible tragedy of losing my husband, Luke, has become my mission in his honor to carry the torch and serve the good people of Louisiana's 5th District. I am humbled that you would entrust me with the honor of your vote and the privilege to serve you in Congress."