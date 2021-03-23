California-based minister Mario Murillo cuts on the wild goose chase of speculations by stating that the real symptom of America's sickness is "silence in the pulpit." He also calls for believers to stop consuming information fed by the leftist media.

Murillo is once again calling out church leadership in the United States. By keeping mum about legislation continuously pushing anti-God agendas, these leaders are betraying their members, he said.

The California pastor noted that here had recently been a spike on the percentage of youths expecting "to change their gender identity at least once during their lifetime." He also added that the left will do anything to prey on the feelings of children. This is already evident on social media where children are seen "acting out gender dysphoria." The bottom line, according to Murillo's analysis, is the erasure of womanhood as defined in the Bible.

Citing one headline from Christian Headlines which states "57 Black Pastors Warn Democrat Senators Not to Pass the Equality Act," Murillo bemoaned the obvious lack of unity among church leaders to purposely "stop wicked leaders" in their ungodly schemes. He tags the phenomenon as "the crime of (the) century."

"How is that even a headline? There should have been 10,000 black pastors warning the Senate. There should have been at least 200,000 American pastors of all colors warning the Senate," he said.

Noting that the Equality Act is just a fragment in both the spiritual and cultural battles, Murillo also did not hold back his frustration on most sermons where they are either void of truth-telling or they down-play the bill's impact on all Americans, not just Christians.

"A vast and vicious lie has covered America like locusts, and most sermons are filled with fluff. Your messages are not hitting anywhere near that lie. There was a day when, perhaps, your lukewarm messages could be considered harmless, even mildly amusing. But today they are an unspeakable betrayal," he contends.

Quoting Charles Finney's words which enumerated the different ways a country will sink into the quagmire of sins, Murillo stressed that it's the pulpits that are to be blamed. Ignoring this fact will just compound their moral accountability to God. Their silence is also their complicity.

"What level of horror will it take to rouse you to your duty? Perhaps that horror will be when your own people rise on their own. The millions of members who have faithfully and patiently waited for you to lead them," cries the fiery preacher.

Murillo alluded the rise of a "Christian populist movement" which are fed up with complacency. They would either leave or find other churches that are not lukewarm on crucial societal issues. These churches, in Murillo's words, are "seeking God for the revival and a divine counteroffensive against the political devils who seek to destroy both America and the Church."

"Do not laugh. I am seeing it everywhere," said Murillo. "Crowds are forming in places no one ever expected. Fire is coming from the mouths of average Christians on the street. The people of the Lord are becoming willing volunteers in the day of God's power!"