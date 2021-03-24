A survey by Axios/Ipsos revealed on Tuesday that more Americans are going out and visiting families amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Breitbart, the survey was conducted March 19-22 on 995 adult Americans who were asked to indicate their habits, including going out to eat and visiting friends and relatives for the time period.

Ipsos, a global research company providing information on consumers and brands, citizens, and health care, said in the news release posted on their website that Americans are "getting vaccinated and reemerging." Ipsos explained that reemerging meant people going out of their homes to shop in retail stores, see others such as relatives, or dine in restaurants.

"Compared to one month ago, the number of people who have gone out to eat has gone up 12 points and those who have visited friends and relatives is up nine points. Both numbers are approaching half of the American public," Axios/Ipsos revealed.

"A majority (54%) have visited a non-grocery retail store, the highest number recorded since we started measuring this last May," it added. "Right now, 45% say they have dined out at a restaurant; this number is at the highest point since the very first wave of the survey. At the same time, those saying dining out poses a large risk to their health and well-being is on the decline (currently 23%, down from 33% one month ago)."

As per the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index, "there is a clear behavioral shift happening overall" that mostly involve people who have not received the vaccine. The 52% of the said group of people say "they've visited friends and relatives in the past week" whereas 41% of those who are vaccinated were recorded of doing the same.

The poll also showed that unvaccinated people are the ones who say that "activities outside of the home pose no risk to their health and well-being" while vaccinated ones are reported to practice social distancing over the past week.

A 59% of survey respondents, on the other hand, disclosed that their life prior to the pandemic actually pose "a large or moderate risk to their health and well-being. The poll results pointed out that this is actually lower by seven points as compared to the February results and lower by 11 points as compared to December 2020.

Despite these results, Axios/Ipsos say that Americans still maintain practicing the health protocols when they leave home such as masking and social distancing. The survey results show that "more than seven in ten Americans" consistently wear masks all the time and 63 or nearly two thirds intend to continue practicing social distancing even they have already been vaccinated. Although 44% of these actually practice the six feet distancing required, which the poll results say have declined by 54% as compared to the February results.

The Axios/Ipsos poll also show that "nine in ten Americans know someone who has received the COVID-19 vaccine." Breitbart pointed out that the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported as of March 22 that there already 126 million Americans who have been administered of the vaccine.