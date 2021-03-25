A number of people were killed in a grocery store shooting in Colorado, including a Christian police officer.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa gunned down 10 people at King Soopers in Boulder on Monday afternoon. The victims were identified as Tralona Bartkowiak, Suzanne Fountain, Teri Leiker, Kevin Mahoney, Lynn Murray, Rikki Olds, Neven Stanisic, Denny Stong, Jody Waters and Boulder police officer Eric Talley.

Alissa is a 21-year old resident of Arvada. He took two weapons, including an AR-15-style rifle, and started shooting at the parking lot, before proceeding inside the supermarket. He was charged with 10 counts of murder and will be taken to the Boulder County Jail after his release from the hospital for a leg wound.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said that Talley, whom she said was with them since 2010, was the first officer who responded to the shooting and was killed during the shootout with the gunman.

Michael Dougherty, Boulder County District Attorney, described Talley as an "outstanding" officer.

"He was by all accounts one of the outstanding officers of the Boulder Police Department, and his life was cut too short," he said.

Dougherty promised to "secure justice" for the victims.

Talley's father, Homer, revealed that the officer has been training as a drone operator because he did not "want to put his family through something like this." He described his son as someone who "had a great sense of humor."

"Above all else, he loved his family and his Lord Jesus Christ," he further stated.

Jeremy Herko, Talley's friend, honored the officer on his Facebook post, captured by CBN News.

"He was a devout Christian, he had to buy a 15-passenger van to haul all his kids around, and he was the nicest guy in the world. I've known him since we went to the academy together, and we talked all the time. Please keep his wife and kids in your thoughts," Herko said.

According to The Washington Post, Talley had seven children, ages 7 to 20. He formerly held a job in information technology but quit after his close friend died in a DUI crash in 2010. He then studied in the police academy, secured his certification and joined the Boulder Police Department, taking many roles.

Talley first made headlines in 2013 following his act of kindness, along with two other officers, wherein they rescued 11 small ducklings and their mother trapped in a drainage ditch.

To honor the 10 individuals, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis ordered on Tuesday that the flags in the state will be lowered to half-staff for 10 days, until April 1. The order follows after Biden called for the flags in America to be flown in half-staff until sunset of March 27, honoring the slain.

Polis released a statement, expressing his grief and offering condolences to the loved ones of the victims.

"This loss is especially painful for the friends and family members left behind. As Governor, I offer my special condolences to all of those who suffered loss, but this is truly a loss for all of us, and we mourn the ten who died as a state and a nation," his statement said.