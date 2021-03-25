A White House memo on the use of the "Biden-Harris Administration" in all public communications sent via email has leaked to the press causing alarms that President Joe Biden won't be staying long.

Townhall reported on Tuesday that the said White House memo was released by a top communications person to federal agencies.

"Please be sure to reference the current administration as the 'Biden-Harris Administration' in official public communications," the memo said.

Townhall said that the "Biden-Harris Administration" was written in bold letters for emphasis, which the outlet described as "isn't surprising" citing instances Biden has done during the campaign that actually indicated something of this sort would happen. Townhall added that it makes one "wonder if this means Harris will soon be taking over and this is a transition between the 'Biden administration' and the 'Harris administration'."

In its December report, Townhall identified the different "gaffes" made by Biden from "what office he was running for" to referring to now-Vice President Harris as "president-elect" during the press conference of the latter's first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

"We all knew Harris was going to be running the show. Joe is too far gone to run the country. That is why he spent the majority of the campaign hidden in his basement. It is why Kamala was the face of the campaign, at least on the ground. And that is why, in theory, most people are referring to Biden as a figurehead. Kamala will be running the show," Townhall stated.

Outspoken said the move seems to confirm fears of Biden's mental decline and being unfit to do his role as head of the nation. Outspoken cited medical experts' claim that Biden could possibly have dementia considering the "startling mental decline" he exhibited in the first 60 days in office excluding the campaign period.

In their report, Outspoken emphasized that the memo is meant to "downplay Biden" and "seeks to elevate" Harris "in all official White House business" such that the change from "Biden Administration" to "Biden-Harris Administration" has been immediately reflected in the White House's Twitter account and website, as well as, in the 15 executive departments websites.

Outspoken identified the said Departments as that of " Agriculture, Commerce, Defense, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Labor, State, Transportation, Treasury, and Veterans Affairs, and the Attorney General" that have also incorporated the use of the "Biden-Harris Administration" in their respective press releases and communications.

"That language now appears to apply to all agencies that work with the federal government. The email provided to Outspoken and redacted to protect the identity of the source-who requested anonymity citing fears of repercussions in the workplace-was sent to a 'bipartisan' federal agency established by Congress to deal in foreign relations and is not affiliated with the State Department," Outspoken revealed.

In addition, Outspoken pointed out that the new reference to the administration was never done in the past, such as former President Barrack Obama's and former President Donald Trump's that were respectively referred to as the Obama Administration and the Trump Adminisration. Outspoken went out to add in its report a screencapture of the White House Twitter account that says, "Welcome to the Biden-Harris White House!"

Outspoken also raised that the memo gives light to the actions of Harris over the past two months where she was calling on world leaders without the presence of Biden, which is also something that has not happened in previous administrations. Outspoken cited Harris' critics in saying that her actions are "unsettling" and quoted former Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell in saying that this "is a signal" that Biden "can't do the job alone."