North Korea reportedly fired two ballistic missiles over the weekend allegedly to taunt the United States who is still in open negotiations with them.

The Gateway Pundit (TGP) reported that North Korea conducted the missile test of two short-range missiles during the weekend. Reuters reported that two cruise missiles were tracked by the South Korea military on Sunday.

Reuters also highlighted that, amidst the missiles being launched, U.S. officials maintain stature that nuclear talks are still open with North Korea while Biden downplayed the significance of the said tests.

TGP noted that the missiles were launched "because of Joe Biden's big mouth and weakness" and as a "challenge to Joe Biden after his triple-fall going up the steps to board Air Force One."

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre explained that Biden fell thrice while stumbling up the stairs of Air Force One, bound for Atlanta on Monday to meet with community leaders of Asian America on the massage parlor massacre, since it "was very windy," the Independent reported.

In addition to the short range missiles, CNN also reported that two ballistic missiles were more recently fired on Thursday by North Korea based on intelligence assessment they received from a senior U.S. official. The ballistic missiles was the second test in less than a week.

"The U.S. military and intelligence community is still analyzing the data from the test launch to determine what kind of missile was fired and how far it went. It is not known yet whether the missiles were short, medium or long range, such as an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)," CNN said.

CNN cited South Korea's Joint Chiefs Of Staff (JCS) in saying that the missiles "flew about 450 kilometers (280 miles), reaching an altitude of 60 kilometers (37 miles), and are believed to have been ballistic missiles launched from the ground" of the Hamju area of South Hamgyong province.

The Yonhap News Agency tweeted that "N. Korea fires unidentified projectile into East Sea: JCS".

TGP added that North Korea fired off the missiles after reports circulated that it has refrained any outreach being done by the Biden Administration to them.

"To date, we have not received any response from Pyongyang," The Gateway Pundit cited a senior Biden official in an interview with Reuters.

TGP pointed out that North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong previously threatened President Joe Biden to "refrain causing a stink" as his "first step" in public.

"If it wants to sleep in peace for the coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step," Kim Yo Jong said.

TGP said Biden actually laughed at a reporter who asked him about it last Tuesday night after his Ohio trip when asked if it will "affect the diplomacy" before he walked away. He said that it was "no new wrinkle in what they did" since the U.S. Department of Defense said it was "business as usual" and should not be considered a provocation by North Korea.