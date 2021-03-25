Utah Governor Spencer Cox has signed into law a new legislation requiring smartphone and tablet manufacturers in the state to install porn filters to protect minors against unwanted exposure to adult material.

Just two days before the March 25th deadline, Utah's H.B. 72 was signed by Republican Gov. Spencer Cox, who ordered mobile phone and tablet manufacturers in the state to "automatically enable a filter of blocking material that is harmful to minors."

The new law aims to protect children from accessing adult material by accident, especially during a time when kids are learning from home and are often on their devices.

According to FaithWire, the filter is designed to prevent whoever is using the smart device from accessing material that is "harmful to minors" on the device and allows "certain uses to deactivate the filter for the device or for specific content" and "notify the user when content is filtered."

The law mandating porn filters on smartphones and tablets sends an "important message" about hindering a child from accessing explicit content online. According to the Associated Press, H.B. 72 is another step towards limiting the availability of porn in the state. However, the law will only take effect if five other states enact similar laws, a provision that was added because some believed it would be difficult to implement.

Majority of lawmakers in Utah are members of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, which is why the conservative state has taken measures in ensuring children's safety against online pornography. In 2016, the state declared porn as a "public health crisis."

The law mandating porn filters on smartphones and tablets is sponsored by Republican state Representative Susan Pulsipher, who said she is "grateful" that the Utah governor signed the bill, which will guarantee better protections for the youth against malicious adult content. The bill is backed by several organizations, including the National Center for Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE).

"Utah has passed a critical, common-sense solution to help protect vulnerable children from accessing harmful pornographic content on phones and tablets," NCOSE executive director and senior vice president Dawn Hawkins told CBN News.

She highlighted the importance of such laws in protecting children from the trauma and other harmful effects of viewing porn. Such effects as per a KUTV report, include "harmful and addictive sexual behavior, low self-esteem, and the improper objectification of and sexual violence towards others."

"There are countless heartbreaking stories of the harm caused by children's unhindered access to internet devices - including the individual and familial trauma of pornography exposure and addiction and adult predators targeting and grooming kids online," Hawkins said. "We commend the Utah legislature for passing this bill that will aid parents in protecting their children from unwanted exposure to pornography."

If five other states implement a bill mandating porn filters on smartphones and tablets, H.B. 72 will take effect on January 1, 2022 and will require violators to pay up to $10 per violation. Part of the proceeds will go to the Crime Victims Reparations Fund.