It pays to read more than the headlines for cases like the taken out of context statement of Pastor John Hagee referring to Jesus Christ as the ultimate vaccine over every sickness like the COVID-19.

November last year, the senior pastor of Cornerstone Church in San Antonio was hospitalized for double pneumonia and for testing positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus that started spreading from Wuhan, China. After spending 15 days in the hospital, Pastor Hagee spoke of his experience to his church. Following were his actual words:

"I'm sitting in this chair today to the testimonial of the healing power of Jesus Christ. I spent 15 days in the hospital with double pneumonia, and I'm still supposed to be home gasping for air," Hagee said as quoted by The Christian Post.

"I'm on this platform speaking of the glory of God for the healing power of God. I breathe under the authority of Christ every sickness and every disease and especially the COVID thing that's sweeping this nation," he continued.

"We have a vaccine; the name is Jesus Christ, the Son of the living God. Let Him sweep through this country and heal the righteous who dare to ask for it. Heal our church members. Restore them rapidly. Let the name of Jesus Christ be exalted because He is Lord over all," he declared.

The End Time preacher was criticized for his statement which, according to his critics, seemingly suggest that medical vaccines are irrelevant, thus heightening church people's skepticism and distrust toward the COVID-19 vaccine.

ABC News' medical contributor Dr. Jay Bhatt comments: "The challenges that we're seeing from the anti-vaxxer community, from religious communities, are also impacting equitable access to vaccines, which I think is a really important issue - particularly in communities of color. The choice we're making is one of health, of one of safety, of one of helping us together do the things we need to get to a COVID-free world."

Ari Morgenstern, Hagee Ministries' spokesperson, responded to the allegation where he told ABC that Pastor Hagee himself is taking the vaccine and that he also believes in both the power of prayer and modern medicine. Morgenstern added that Pastor Hagee's words were taken out of context.

In one of his sermons released early this year titled "Coronavirus: Dress Rehearsal for the New World Order," Hagee said that the coronavirus has "changed America forever." He did not deny the existence of the virus, but used it instead as another platform for evangelism where directs people to repentance and faith in Jesus.

Additionally, he critiqued the incarceration of business owners who are just simply trying to make a living and the trampling of people's freedom by those he dubbed as "power-hungry dictators." Hagee also noted that the irrational extension of the crisis is meant "to crush the hope of the people." Taking all these in consideration, he asserted that what the majority are experiencing now since the COVID outbreak is "a dress rehearsal" for what End Time commentators call the New World Order.

"Make no mistake...the Great Tribulation is coming, and it will be worse," said Hagee.