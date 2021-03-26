Former U.S. Army prosecutor and progressive activist Glenn Kirschner wants every American business to sign a pledge declaring that the result of the 2020 Presidential Elections was in fact legitimate despite evidence showing election fraud. Kirschner, an analyst for NBC News and MSNBC, is looking to force businesses to openly reject the assertion that former President Donald Trump was cheated in the 2020 Elections.

WND reported that the former federal prosecutor is also threatening to publicize the names of companies that decline to commit to what he calls the "Democracy Pledge," part of which reads, "The 2020 presidential election was free and fair, and produced accurate, reliable results."

"Those who sought to undermine or otherwise refused to acknowledge these results, share responsibility for the civil unrest after the election, culminating in violence at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021," the pledge indicated. Kirschner wants this pledged placed before "every company in the country" in the next months so consumers can decide whether or not they support such businesses.

The "Democracy Pledge" also includes a declaration of "valuing, affirming and supporting democracy" and that "the election of Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris was free, fair and legitimate."

Lastly, the pledge enjoins the public to refrain from supporting, endorsing, or donating to politicians and political groups that promoted what the Left believes are false conspiracy theories about the 2020 Presidential Elections or whose actions were not aligned with what the Left calls "democracy." Kirschner admitted that the "Democracy Pledge'' is an act that "[forces] companies' hands so they can't be agnostic."

According to the Huffington Post, Kirschner said that having such a pledge saying Biden won a "fair" election and displaying it in front of a business is basically a favor, as it "[provides] that information to consumers" and lets them "make their purchasing decisions accordingly."

The former federal prosecutor's promotion of cancel culture through the "Democratic Pledge" and calling out businesses whose views differ from his or the Left's is another step towards dividing America further. But Kirschner is convinced that it will increase transparency. He said that companies are also free to add its own language to the pledge.

He proudly reported that some companies have already approached him through his team's website with regards to adopting the pledge. He said that they have not actively approached businesses about it yet.

MSN reported that Kirschner's "open pressure campaign on corporate America" is also targeting leaders who continue to support former President Donald Trump. This includes state attorney generals and over 130 Republican lawmakers who signed on to the Texas attorney general's in January, which sued the federal government for President Biden's order to pause deportation on some illegal immigrants.

According to the Texas Tribune, the moratorium was signed on the very day of President Biden's inauguration in January. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fired back with a lawsuit that was supported by Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri, both of which Kirschner is also targeting with his "pledge."

Kirschner argued, "You can't support Donald Trump and argue that you are in favor of free and fair elections. If you're supporting him, you're just not supporting democracy."

The "Democracy Pledge," despite its name, however, doesn't seem to be democratic, or respectful of people's views, at all. Per the Legal Insurrection blog, "Any American business refusing to take this pledge, regardless of their own personal beliefs, will presumably be subjected to the cancel mob."

"There's probably something wrong with this, right?" the blog said.