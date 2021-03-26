In support of the "Roe v. Wade" movie, Nick Vujicic shared his view about the value of a human life.

Speaking to The Christian Post (CP), Vujicic said that regardless of what a person is, every individual is important. He himself is a proof of this truth having born without arms and legs, but has overcome challenges and is serving God as an inspiring evangelist today.

He and his wife attended the premiere of the movie on Feb. 26. The film is about the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in the country.

"Many people have asked me, especially over the last 18 months, 'What happened, what really happened in our country for it to be where it is?' And I really believe that it started with the family," Vujicic said about the movie.

"I also believe that it started with the church and understanding that we must hold on to what God has given us, the basics of what He's given us in Scripture - that all of life has value, that all of life God can use for His purpose. And that even though we don't get a miracle, we can still be one," he added.

He further said that God has a plan for every person, regardless of circumstances.

"No matter who that child is, no matter what the doctors say, God has a plan. When God says He's got a plan, a good plan, He can take whatever we have and use it for good."

He continued by encouraging people to trust God amidst challenges.

"You got to trust in God. And that's the pinnacle and epiphany of faith - to understand that only God can do that."

In conclusion, he pointed out that the power of God defies the impossible.

"When we stand in front of the gates of Hell and redirect traffic, that's when we understand that what is for man impossible - it is possible with God!" the evangelist stated.

In addition, CP said that Vujicic also mentioned in the past about his opposition on abortion of babies with Down syndrome, citing himself as someone who was once told to have no right to preach and have his own family, given his disability. But he was able to prove the statement wrong.

Vujicic is a world-renowned speaker, coach, entrepreneur and New York Times best-selling author. He is also the CEO and founder of "Life Without Limbs", a non-profit ministry.

In his biography, the evangelist said that he was bullied in school for having no limbs and contemplated suicide out of hopelessness. But he persevered and found his purpose, turning his obstacles into opportunity. He became an inspiration to millions of people through his speeches and coaching.

He and his wife, Kanae, have four children together.

Nick Loeb has co-written and co-directed the movie with Cathy Allyn. Loeb also played as the lead star, portraying the abortion doctor, Bernard Nathamson.

Other cast members include Hollywood stars Jon Voight, Robert Davi, John Schneider, Corbin Bernsen and Stacey Dash.

Loeb told Fox News that the film shows "the untold story of how people lied, how the media lied, and how the courts were manipulated" just to legalize abortion that has since killed 60 million unborn babies in America.

The movie will hit theaters nationwide on April 2. For more information, visit "Roe v. Wade" movie.com.