Former Minnesota Representative Michele Bachmann hosted a seven-hour conference on election fraud on Tuesday at Virginia's Regent University.

Bachmann, who was formerly a Republican presidential candidate, hosted the "Analyzing American Election Integrity" conference as Regent University Graduate School of Government Dean.

WND reported that Bachmann presented "overwhelming evidence" of fraud during her seven-hour conference, noting polls saying nearly half of Americans still do not believe that President Joe Biden won the November 2020 elections.

Bachmann said the university served as "forum for letting speakers put evidence out" and clarified that whatever the speakers said was "their opinion, not ours" so that people can "decide for themselves" on the issue.

"Let people decide for themselves: Was this a true and legitimate outcome or not? And I'll tell you the evidence was overwhelming that it was not. People want truth and they want justice," Bachmann said as per WND on Wednesday.

She said people, "even among the presenters," are "overwhelmingly grateful" for the conference, General reaction to the event was "profound," such that online viewers actually watched three-fourths of the presentations as per her university IT team.

"Even among the presenters, you got a sense of how joyous they were that there was a free space, a safe space where people could speak freely about what they had observed about the election, what their research found about the election," she told WND.

WND said Bachmann hopes more people will be able to appreciate the conference now that it is available in their website that include videos of each of the panel discussions.

Dr. Ben Carson, who delivered the Keynote Address, said that the presidential elections last November "Was a national disgrace and the media still refuses to tell the truth about it." He pointed out that the courts "haven't looked at the evidence" despite the fact that there was "plenty of fraud." He raised that simply speaking on the need for honest elections "causes all kinds of uproar today."

As per WND, presenters during the conference included former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, election experts Hans von Spakovsky and John Fund, former US Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, and The Gateway Pundit Founders Jim and Joe Hoft, among others high ranking government officials and legal counsels.

The conference included two panel discussions: "An Effort to Correct the Irregularities or Institutionalize Them?" and "Is Voter ID A Solution?". The first panelists comprised Fund, Spakovsky, and Ashcroft. While the second panelists comprised former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, Wachtel Missry Managing Partner William Wachtel, Retired North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Robert Neal Hunter, Jr., and former Department of Homeland Security Civil Rights Division former Head Patricia Nation.

While Navarro presented a three-part report on evidence gathered from the "six battleground states he believes Trump won" and the Hofts tackled the topic "Evidence of Vote Fraud" and presented footage compiled "from among the 1,700 articles" published on elections on election night at TCF Center, Detroit.