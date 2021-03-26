Evangelist Franklin Graham urges people to take the necessary steps to ensure that they will get the COVID vaccine that is "right for them."

In his Facebook post, Rev. Graham addressed the concern of whether one should take the vaccine given the various opinions and theories circulating online.

"The internet is full of articles, theories, data, and opinions concerning the COVID-19 vaccines-both positive and negative. There's a lot out there for you to read. I have been asked my opinion about the vaccine by the media and others," he began.

He continued by responding to the question about what he thinks could be the stance of Jesus on vaccines, citing a biblical parable.

"I have even been asked if Jesus were physically walking on earth now, would He be an advocate for vaccines. My answer was that based on the parable of the Good Samaritan in the Bible, I would have to say-yes, I think Jesus Christ would advocate for people using vaccines and medicines to treat suffering and save lives," he said.

The evangelist further illustrated the parable, how an outcast Samaritan saved a wounded man, ignored by religious leaders who saw him by the roadside. He took care of the beaten man by pouring oil and wine, which Rev. Graham described as "top medicines" during those times, on his wounds.

The evangelist also stated that Jesus Himself went from town to town and healed people from their diseases.

"He came to save life-to offer us eternal life. Did Jesus need a vaccine Himself? Of course not. He is God," he added.

Rev. Graham personally believes that vaccines can save lives and prevent suffering. He said that Samaritan's Purse, a relief organization in which he is the president, has operated emergency field hospitals for COVID-19 victims, and he saw for himself how people have suffered with the sickness.

Further, he mentioned that some of his staff and their family members have also contracted the virus. They were hospitalized for months and spent weeks on ventilators. With all the suffering he has seen, he pointed out that he never wanted people to experience such.

He contended that vaccines for polio, measles, smallpox, flu and other deadly diseases have all worked in the past. And thus, people must also consider taking the vaccine to prevent the virus. Given the options, he recommended that people should do their research, ask their doctor and pray to determine the appropriate vaccine.

He concluded by revealing that he and his wife have both been vaccinated.

"My wife and I have both had the vaccine; and at 68 years old, I want to get as many more miles out of these old bones as possible!" Rev. Graham stated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) introduced three vaccines for COVID-19 that the American people can choose from. It recommended the use of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen. It also provided information about the vaccines, so people can identify which among the options is best for them.

In addition, CDC said that AztraZeneca and Novavax vaccines are already on the third phase of clinical trials, which are being planned to be added to the options.

COVID-19 cases continue to rise worldwide. As of writing, there are already more than 30 million cases in America alone and over 125 million cases worldwide.