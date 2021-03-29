Angela Stanton-King said that the abortion industry is committing "black genocide" by targeting people of color in the United States.

Attending the "Roe v. Wade" movie premiere held at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 26 in Atlanta, Stanton-King addressed the black community in her response to the Christian Post when asked the significance of her attendance.

"I'm here today because it's important for us to make sure that we are speaking out and making sure that the black community is aware of this black genocide, how abortion has specifically targeted black life," she said.

"When we are saying that 'black lives matter,' we have to acknowledge the fact that black life begins in the womb," she explained and continued, "so when we talk about white supremacy, the black community needs to understand that they're playing a role in white supremacy when they're aborting the black lives of their own children."

Stanton-King's presence at the premiere was on behalf of her godmother and Martin Luther King Jr.'s niece, Alveda King, a longtime pro-life advocate who's featured in the film.

Soon to be released in theaters on April 2, the "Roe v. Wade" film showcases the historical 1966-1973 events which overturned then anti-abortion state laws leading to the founding of pro-abortion organizations like Planned Parenthood. Its founder, Margaret Sanger and her mission "to eradicate blacks and people with disabilities" were among the highlights covered in the film.

In her 2019 talk with the American Family Salvation, Alveda King revealed that Sanger once said that "colored people are like weeds, and they need to be eliminated. They need to be exterminated."

"My godmother, Alveda King," said Stanton-King, "had a huge part in this movie. Now that she has kind of grown a little bit older, she's passing the torch and I'm here to be a voice to let people know, 'Hey, when we say 'black lives matter,' we're gonna talk about Roe v. Wade and why it needs to be overturned."

Talking further about her godmother's influence on her, Stanton-King shared her first meeting with Alveda King. That was 15 years ago when the younger Stanton-King thought that abortion was not much of an issue.

"She told me that I would be a pro-life advocate," a beaming Stanton-King said of her godmother.

"Back then I was pro-choice, I didn't believe her. But look, I'm here now. I've been walking with her for the last 15 years and she is absolutely a pro-life warrior," she added.

Stanton-King is the founder and president of the American King Foundation whose mission, according to their official statement, is "to reunite American families separated by mass incarceration with a pathway to justice, economic stability, and relational wellness." She's also the community outreach coordinator for The Alive Center which aims to raise awareness how Planned Parenthood clinics (85%) are in black neighborhoods, whereas "white suburban neighborhood get fertility clinics."

"Civil rights for life! We are fighting! We just want people to understand how important it is for people of color to understand how they have been targeted," said Stanton-King at the end of her brief interview with CP.