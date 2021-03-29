Anthony Fauci issued a new recommendation, saying that children must wear face masks until they are vaccinated.

In his interview with Margaret Brennan of CBS' Face the Nation, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director said that children must wear masks when interacting with people from other households.

Brennan reminded Fauci of his statement that children can't get vaccinated until the first quarter of 2022 and asked if parents can send their kids to summer camps. The doctor replied that it is "possible."

"...it is conceivable that that will be possible...we now have three to 3.5 million vaccinations each day. If we keep up at that pace, invariably that's going to drive the rate and the level of infections per day to a much, much lower level," Fauci said.

"If we get into the summer and you have a considerable percentage of the- of the population vaccinated and the level in the community gets below that plateau...it is conceivable that you would have a good degree of flexibility during the summer, even with the children, with things like camps," he continued.

Brennan proceeded and asked if parents should get concerned about children playing together in groups, Fauci replied that they should.

"...the children can clearly wind up getting infected. When we talk about what you can do when you're vaccinated, you can certainly have members of a family if the adults are vaccinated and you're in the home with your child, you don't need to wear a mask and you can have physical contact. When the children go out into the community, you want them to continue to wear masks when they're interacting with groups from multiple households," the doctor stated.

Mayo Clinic said that though it is possible for children to get the COVID-19 virus, they do not get sick as much as adults do, but tend to have only mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. They can also recover within one to two weeks.

The clinic added that according to research, children younger than 10-14 are less likely to get infected with the virus. Though some children do suffer from severe cases that needed hospitalization. Kids who have underlying conditions, such as diabetes, obesity and asthma, as well as those with genetic conditions, congenital heart disease, and conditions affecting metabolism and nervous system, are considered to have a higher risk of having serious COVID-19 illness.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fewer cases of the disease have been reported for children ages 0-17, in the country and around the world. Symptoms in children include fever, fatigue, headache, myalgia, cough, nasal congestion, new loss of taste and smell, sore throat, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting and poor appetite. Fever and/or cough are the most common symptoms among kids.

One America News Network said that Fauci has already admitted in the past that face masks do not work. He has also stated that children are least likely to get hospitalized, adding that they don't get "serious diseases."

"Children have a much, much lower rate of hospitalizations than adults, in fact, the curve goes way up as you get older. Children don't get serious diseases," he said.

The report further said that Fauci's "ever-changing narrative" is not relative to science or the virus, but only a justification of the government's increasing control over the people's private lives.