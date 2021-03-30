Renowned staunch Catholic pro-lifer Rev. Fr. Frank Pavone said in a report that pro-lifers value not only the life of the unborn but also those who support abortion themselves.

In an interview with Christian Post (CP) during the premiere of "Roe V. Wade" last February 26, Pavone clarified the stand of the Catholic church on abortion and identified the means of reaching out to those who engage in it.

"The Church can never change her position on abortion any more than she can change her position on shooting someone in the street or terrorism. It's human life; you can never take an innocent human life," Pavone said.

"We who proclaim pro-life also proclaim [that] even the lives of those who disagree with us are precious and valuable, and we respect them. We want to change their minds, but we respect them as people," he added.

In the interview, Pavone cited his personal ministry with Priests for Life where he stands as National Director. He said the organization is the world's largest undertaking that actually "welcome people back to forgiveness after they have had abortions." Priests for Life, he said, works with various individuals including previous abortionists themselves such as Bernard Nathanson who they accompanied in his life journey before he passed away.

CP said Pavone highlighted the need "to be a support to those who have made that fateful decision." Pavone then cited the movie "Roe v. Wade" that would greatly convey this message and also "demistify" what took place in the said law's history.

CP also highlighted that Pavone aims to help those who believe in abortion change their minds through the movie since it has a "powerful message for such a time as this."

"The message is very powerful. First of all, understanding how decisions like this come about. We have to demystify the process. When people think about a Supreme Court decision, they think, 'Oh, there must be some big constitutional reasoning behind it.' It's very flimsy on the constitutional front, even those who support the outcome--namely illegal abortion--will admit that this is not the result of sophisticated constitutional reasoning," Pavone said.

As per CP, the "Roe v. Wade" movie is based on the events that transpired from 1966 to 1973 that is not publicly known and has actually lead to the declaration of the U.S. Supreme Court that it is unconstitutional for state laws to ban abortion.

CP revealed that the movie was told in the perspective of a previous "abortion king" in the person of Dr. Bernard Nathanson who was reported to have done 70,000 abortions. Nathanson turned away from being an abortionist after realizing the value of human life, particularly the unborn child.

Pavone relayed to CP in his interview that Nathanson happened to be the "driving force behind" the passing of "Roe v. Wade" in the U.S. Supreme Court. The doctor came into a realization from his previous beliefs "through the science of the unborn child," eventually became a pro-lifer himself, and was converted in the Faith.

Pavone added that Nathanson was baptized by New York's Cardinal John O' Connor, who happened to be the priest's mentor and ordainer to the priesthood.

The movie will come out on April 2 with a powerful Hollywood cast that includes Corbin Bernsen, Robert Davi, Stacey Dash, Nick Loeb, John Schneider, and Jon Voight. The movie premiered during the second day of the Conservative Political Action Conference held in Florida.