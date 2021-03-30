Focus on the Family founder and psychologist James Dobson is unhappy with the first press conference of President Joe Biden. Held on March 25, 65 days since he was inaugurated, the press conference was the venue for the president to address topics on the border crisis, the Senate filibuster, the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, and North Korea's nuclear activities.

President Biden, who is just about two months into his four-year presidency, almost immediately expressed his desire for a reelection in 2024, saying it was his "expectation" to serve a second term. But not many people are happy about this, including Focus on the Family's James Dobson.

Focus on the Family is a fundamentalist Christian organization founded in 1977 that promotes social conservative views on public policy. Founder James Dobson recently took to his organization's website to talk about Biden's first press conference, which he severely criticized for the president's falsehoods.

"'Press conference' is an inadequate description of what took place, which was nearly an hour of misrepresentations and outright lies," Dobson wrote, as per the Christian Post. "[Biden] claimed responsibility for the continued success of President Trump's 'Operation Warp Speed,' blamed the Trump administration for problems that he, himself, created at the border, and totally distorted the truth about legislation the Democrat party is seeking to ram through Congress."

Former President Trump's Operation Warp Speed was the U.S. government's partnership with private facilities to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines that was officially announced in May 2020.

Dobson accused Biden of taking all of the credit, when in fact "almost 1.5 million vaccine shots" had been administered under the Trump administration, so it wouldn't really make sense for Biden to proclaim that he hopes to administer 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office.

Dobson argued that what Biden could claim credit for is the border crisis, which began when he rescinded Trump-imposed immigration policies. The Focus on the Family founder argued, "Biden incredibly claimed the problems at the border were created by the Trump administration" and that the Democratic president is "not acting in the best interest of America." He believes that rescinding Trumps' immigration laws have caused a "humanitarian and a national security crisis all within his first two months in office."

According to CNBC, just last week there was a record high of 5,200 children in custody and hundreds who were being held more than the three-day legal limit. Transition officials of the Biden administration continued to blame the Trump administration for not increasing shelter space in time, even in December when Biden's transition officials alerted the Trump administration about it, the report said.

Per CNBC, the Trump administration refused to do anything about it because the immigration laws were in place. When Biden rescinded such laws, flocks of immigrants increased, causing a demand for more shelter space, a problem that President Biden clearly made for himself. His transition officials, however, still insisted that it was the Trump administration's fault, saying it was "incredibly frustrating" for them to wait around for them to take action.

Dobson warned that "freedom-loving Americans" should be "rightfully be outraged" over Biden's seemingly repeated habits of putting blame on the Trump administration for the problems that are being encountered under the Biden administration.