Mike Lindell is confident that Donald Trump will be reinstated as the U.S. President in August after the MyPillow CEO presents his evidence of voter fraud to the Supreme Court, a report says.

The 59-year-old MyPillow CEO and Trump supporter may be the key to the return of former President Donald Trump's rightful place in the White House. He is gearing up to present all the evidence he has gathered to support his argument that President Biden won the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election through voter fraud, to the Supreme Court.

Over the weekend, Lindell virtually dropped by the War Room podcast hosted by Steve Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist, One America News Network reported. During their conversation, the MyPillow CEO spoke about the evidence he has compiled to prove that voter fraud occurred during the 2020 U.S. Presidential Elections.

He believes that by presenting the evidence he has gathered to the Supreme Court, the court will rule to overturn the results of the election and put back former President Trump in the White House.

"What I'm talking about, Steve, is what I've been doing since January 9. All the evidence I have-everything is going to go before the Supreme Court and the election of 2020 is going bye-bye," Lindell told Bannon through a video call. "It was an attack by other countries, communism coming in. I don't know what they're going to do with that after they pull it down."

"Donald Trump will be back in office in August," Lindell confirmed. According to The Independent, the MyPillow CEO criticized Dominion Voting Systems for prohibiting an investigation into their voting machines. He claimed that as a businessman and CEO of a company, he would let people "look inside his company's pillows if it was being claimed they were stuffed with rocks."

Dominion Voting Systems has filed a defamation lawsuit against Lindell, but the MAGA supporter remains undeterred, telling the Wall Street Journal (via NPR) that he was "very, very happy" to find out about the lawsuit and that he has "all the evidence on them. Now this will get disclosed faster, all the machine fraud and the attack on our country."

To fight such attacks on the conservatives and the right wing supporters of the country, Lindell is also working on a social media site of his own, just like former President Trump.

Called "Frank Speech" and formerly known as Vocl, the new site has recently gone live as a static page with a one-paragraph discussion on what "free speech" constitutes. Frank Speech promises to be a "platform for Americans who want to defend life, liberty, and all the freedoms that have marked America as the longest running Constitutional Republic in the history of the world."

Lindell said that it will eventually be able to host a billion users who can "post videos, livestream television, distribute news and information, and find community and fellowship with like minded Americans" who want to "share in the constitutional right of freedom of speech and freedom of expression."