Carrie Underwood will perform songs from her new album "My Savior" live and for free on Easter Sunday.

The singer released "My Savior" on Friday, containing a collection of Christian songs from her childhood. The album include "Softly and Tenderly," "How Great Thou Art" and "Amazing Grace," CBN News reported.

She sang "Softly and Tenderly" at the 2017 Country Music Association Awards, honoring the victims of Route 91 Harvest festival mass shooting. The performance was reportedly emotional, bringing everyone to tears, including Underwood herself that made her struggle finishing the song.

"In that moment that I sang that song, I feel like it provided such a peace in the room and it allowed everybody to be emotional and to be stirred inside themselves," she said.

Underwood aims to introduce older songs to the younger generation through her album.

She said that the pandemic has given her the opportunity to record the songs.

"It's such a great time to just really slow down and be super intentional about what I'm doing. It's not about the bigger, better thing. It's about the smaller thing, the thing that's inside of me."

She sang "Nothing But The Blood of Jesus" with Bear Rinehart, while Cece Winans joined her for the song "Great is Thy Faithfulness."

"I'm lucky enough that I feel like I've been making spiritual music along the way in my career. I love the sassy stuff and I love to get an attitude and get dressed up and do all that stuff. But it's so nice to be able to sing songs like this," the singer shared.

Underwood has always been known for her Christian faith since winning "A

merican Idol."

She displayed her belief in the Lord through her songs "Jesus Take the Wheel" and "Something in the Water." She sang "How Great Thou Art" on national television, unashamed of her faith. The singer also collaborated with Michael W. Smith, a Christian singer-songwriter, creating "All Is Well."

"I'm not the first person to sing about God, Jesus, faith (or) any of that, and I won't be the last. And it won't be the last for me, either. If you don't like it, change the channel," she reportedly told Glamour.

Underwood was heavily criticized for being vocal about her faith but the singer was relentless in honoring Jesus before people, even sharing her faith to her fans.

In an interview with Oprah, she discussed the importance of prayer and keeping the Lord at the center of her life.

Further, she starred in the film, "Soul Surfer," where she played as a spiritual youth counselor, showcasing the power of faith through healing.

She also shares her Christian belief on social media, posting family photos with Bible verse captions.

Underwood will have a live-streamed event on Easter Sunday, through her Facebook page. She will be performing the songs in her album, from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The amount raised during the event will be donated to Save the Children.

Visit "My Savior" to find out more about the album.