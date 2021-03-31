The Biden administration is making more bold moves to reverse and restructure policies made by the Trump administration to further block conservatism.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has formally ended the rights plan put in place by the Trump administration, which furthers conservatism, religious freedom, and property issues while undermining reproductive care such as legal abortion and LGBT rights.

Blinken said that the report that was presented to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo aimed to decrease several freedoms that were prioritized in U.S. foreign policy. Blinken believes that such a report was "unbalanced" did not reflect the current administration's policies and values.

Instead, the Biden administration through Sec. Blinken will restructure the U.S.'s top priorities in foreign policy to reflect "more progressive and liberal pet issues," including abortion and LGBT activism, FaithWire reported. Blinken argued that at the core of human rights is universality and that all people are entitled to such rights regardless of their origins, beliefs, sexual preference, gender identity and other characteristics. He also believes that human rights are "co-equal," meaning no other rights more important than others.

"Past unbalanced statements that suggest such a hierarchy, including those offered by a recently disbanded State Department advisory committee, do not represent a guiding document for this administration," Sec. Blinken announced via the Associated Press. "At my confirmation hearing, I promised that the Biden-Harris Administration would repudiate those unbalanced views. We do so decisively today."

The Biden administration through Sec. Blinken has also decided to rescind yet another of former President Trump's orders to remove reproductive rights clauses from the State Department's annual human rights reports on foreign countries. Blinken argued that women's rights, which include sexual and reproductive rights and abortion, which the left believes is included under reproductive rights. The move also puts religious freedom behind. Per the AP,

In July 2020, former Secretary Mike Pompeo wrote the "Report of the Commission on Unalienable Rights," which drew ire from progressive groups and activist organizations. A year before its release, Pompeo wrote an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal wherein he argued how many human-rights advocates created new categories of rights and how politicians and bureaucrats "blur the distinction between unalienable rights and ad hoc rights granted by governments."

Pompeo argued, "Unalienable rights are by nature universal." Yet, not all government-granted rights can be a "universal right." From this sprang the Commission on Unalienable Rights, which posed the question, "What are our fundamental freedoms?" It also asked why people have such rights and what to do when there is a rights conflict. Pompeo believed that today's universal rights are now laced with political interests, which is evident in the Biden administration's moves to restructure priorities for the next four years.

The Biden administration is gearing up to prepare addendums to the 2020 reports, specifically those that discuss "maternal mortality, discrimination against women in accessing sexual and reproductive health care and government policies about access to contraception and skilled health care during pregnancy and childbirth," in their move to legalize abortion nationwide, a decision that will draw criticism from conservatives.