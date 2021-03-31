A church in Oklahoma was in for a shock when an alleged truth about their late pastor and his wife's swinger lifestyle was revealed in the investigation following his death.

Harmony Free Will Baptist Church in Ada, Oklahoma was horrified after the investigators said on Friday that Kristie Evans, 47, wife of their pastor David Charles Evans, 50, confessed that she had slept with the culprit and that they plotted her husband's murder.

The widow admitted in her confession that she and her husband were living a double life as both church leaders and swingers. Her husband's killer, Kahlil Deamie Square, 26, had been sexually involved with the two "on more than one occasion," said The Oklahoman report.

The Sunday before his death the following day, the pastor had preached about spiritual attacks as a proof of a Christian's witness.

"Who's believing in Jesus because of us?" he asked. "And if we're doing anything in that direction, expect for the enemy to come to destroy you. So don't be shocked and start whining and crying. Expect it. Be prepared for it. If the devil is not attacking you, there is a reason. If the devil is attacking you, there is a reason."

Pastor Dave Evans was killed from a gunshot on Monday at his own home. His wife Kristie called 911 and told them that an intruder had killed her husband. On Thursday, she was arrested and held in custody by the Ada Police Department where she allegedly confessed her role in the crime.

In the police's affidavit, the widow admitted that Square had stayed the night with her on March 17, 18 and 19 while her husband was on a mission trip to Mexico. She instigated her lover to kill her husband so she could have "more freedom," says a report by The Christian Post.

An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent reported that "on one of those (swinging) occasions, Kristie secretly dropped her phone number on the floor for Kahlil. Kristie continued to communicate by phone daily with Kahlil without David's knowledge."

The OSBI added that Kristie was the one who provided the murder weapon - a gun and bullets - to Kahlil and had purposely left the backdoor unlocked so he could have free access to the house.

The second suspect worried that gunshot will make much noise, but Kristie urged him to "proceed with the plan" after she found him still crouched down in the dining room.

Prior to telling the OSBI, the Oklahoma news outlet reports that Kristie had first confessed to her daughter on Thursday. Her motive for her husband's murder was due to him being verbally abusive calling him names like "sl*t, fat, ugly and wh*re." She told Kahlil her predicament and "begged" him, according to the affidavit, to kill her husband.

"OSBI agents from across the state worked tirelessly on this investigation for days," said OSBI Director Ricky Adams on Friday. "With the help of OSBI intelligence analysts and multiple law enforcement agencies, the suspects ... are in custody."