California-based minister Mario Murillo confronted the "demonic hedge" surrounding those pushing the leftists' agenda through a shift from a regular prayer to an intercessory prayer.

On Sunday, Murillo wrote on the lack of accountability of Biden and his administration despite the whole nation watching the catastrophic consequences of their approved legislation. He also lumped the media, 'woke' corporations, and the Silicon Valley as "acting in concert with Biden."

"I saw a taste of this under Obama's sad presidency, but it was nothing like what we see to today," he lamented.

Murillo highlighted a report from Sky News Australia where Benji Irby stated in his analysis that the Biden administration is "fueling racial tensions" in order to use it as a "smokescreen" and a distraction so they could enforce their policies.

"The left and the Biden administration are fueling racial tensions and using it as a smokescreen," defined the US political commentator. "No one's ask asking about Hunter Biden and this new gun scandal, no one's asking about Joe Biden being bought and sold by China. 'No one's talking about the fact that China now has a larger navy than the US, and that China is making moves towards Taiwan, and is taking over our country as far as business is concerned. 'We're so busy enthralled in race, enthralled in fighting one another.'"

Following this narrative, Murillo appealed that Christians in the United States are not left without help.

"I knew there was something more that I could do. I knew I had to learn a better way to fight back against this indefinable evil. Then I got my answer from the Lord, "I want you to change the way you pray," shared the California-based minister.

He also detailed parts of his meditation where God's Spirit gave him a peek on how America's politics appears in the spirit realm. Murillo said that he saw a "demonic hedge of protection around Biden and the leftist agenda."

"This hedge is what is blinding millions. It is dulling the natural sense of danger and outrage that America should be feeling right now," he said.

"The America we once knew is under a spell.," he continued. "The focus of our prayers must shift to a declaration of war against those devils. We must cast them down. The Bible says we can. We can do it by preaching. We can do it by casting out devils. But our greatest weapon is to tear down this hedge with intercessory warfare."

Quoting 2 Corinthians 10:4-5, Murillo explained that this is a "direct promise" for the body of Christ in the U.S. that it "has authority over the Biden hedge of protection."

To illustrate his point, Murillo went on to apply what God revealed him through the sharing of his prayer points.

"The weapons I am using now will tear down strongholds!" I believe the power of God will move through prayer-mighty prayer:

1. To confuse the media. Just as God came down and confused the languages at the tower of Babel, I declare that confusion and division will come between the leftist powers in the media and government.

2. To derail the agenda of the Democrats, 'woke' billionaires, and China. According to 2 Chronicles 20:22-23, "Now when they began to sing and to praise, the Lord set ambushes against the people of Ammon, Moab, and Mount Seir, who had come against Judah; and they were defeated. For the people of Ammon and Moab stood up against the inhabitants of Mount Seir to utterly kill and destroy them. And when they had made an end of the inhabitants of Seir, they helped to destroy one another."

3. To bring greater fire into the hearts of vessels of God as well as terrifying conviction upon lukewarm preachers, until the church rises as one voice to rebuke the workers of iniquity for their depravity.

Understanding that not every believer shares his theological perspective and spiritual practice, Murillo used the Exodus 17 account, where Joshua's victory in the battlefield was credited to Moses's prophetic act on top of a mountain, to explain the significance of intercessory prayers.

Instead of caving in to fear and anger, Murillo showed a better way to deal with all perceived evil and injustices.

"We must funnel all the energy that you used to expend worrying and being angry over the evil in our nation, into a new way to pray for America," he argued.

"Join me in prayer and, together with Lord of the Armies of Heaven, let's tear down these strongholds!"