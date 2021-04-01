U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci reportedly admitted in an interview with Meet The Press that the COVID-19 vaccines are not actually safe for people.

The said interview was cited by Washington Gazette from a Jan. 29, 2021 New York Post report. The Gazette said Fauci "blatantly stated that the country needed to 'make sure' the vaccine truly is safe before" it is given to children by conducting "hundreds to a couple of thousands" of tests on children.

"The reason is traditionally when you have a situation like a new vaccine, you want to make sure, because children as well as pregnant women, are vulnerable, so, before you put it into the children, you're going to want to make sure you have a degree of efficacy and safety that is established in an adult population, particularly an adult, normal population," Fauci remarked in the said interview.

The Gazette pointed out that this indicates uncertainty in the vaccines' safety yet would still use it to undertake the test on children who would come from the "general public."

"So we don't know if this vaccine is safe, but we're going to pump it into children anyways. But what is particularly striking about his statements are when he said we needed to be certain of the vaccine's safety in a "normal" population. For those of you who are scientifically-minded or work in the field of vaccine testing or statistics, you likely know this means a population that represents the general public," the Gazette said.

The Gazette raised that Fauci's recent statements indicate "there's no way anyone could have said this vaccine was safe because the trials didn't consist of a normal population." It cited Pfizer's test being performed on "healthy individuals" while Moderna is mum on the type of individuals their clinical trial sample had.

In the said NYPost report, Fauci announced during the COVID-19 briefing at the White House that children would already be vaccinated either by late spring or early summer depending on the guidance of United States Food and Drug Administration.

He revealed that a series of trials called "age descalation testing" will be conducted by researchers to check the efficacy of the vaccines on a small batch of a hundred couple of thousands of children. The results of the said trials, NYPost explained, will be compared to those of Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech that was conducted on tens of thousands of people.

Vaccine-related injuries and deaths

It was reported here early this month that various sources have cited the vaccines cause more injuries and deaths than natural COVID-19 infections.

On Tuesday, local news station WRIC reported that a man experienced his skin peeling off as a rare reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

Richard Terrell, 74, from Goochland County in Virginia developed a severe rash four days after being vaccinated. He said he felt "stinging, burning and itching" from various parts of his body. Parts of his skin were peeled off. Doctors who examined him concluded that the severe skin problem was caused by the J&J vaccine.

Other reports revealed that the AstraZeneca vaccine also caused thromboembolism or rare blood coagulation disorders on those vaccinated. The European Union temporarily suspended the use of this vaccine as a response.

Notwithstanding, the World Health Organization has continued to push its use for seniors since "the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks." The WHO also provided a briefer in its website on the said vaccine, which comes in two versions--one from Korea and one from India. Fauci, an immunology expert, defended the said brand as "good" with "a very important role in the global response to this outbreak."

The WHO reported that, as of March 28, "a total of 520,540,106 vaccine doses have been administered" globally and that, as of March 25, there have been " a total of 135,544,787 vaccine doses " administered in the United States where "30,030,084 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 545,022 deaths" have been recorded for the period Jan. 3, 2020 to March 31, 2021.