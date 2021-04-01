Peter Daszak, who led the WHO investigation into China to quash the theory that COVID-19 originated from a lab leak, declared his alliance with the CCP.

The highly anticipated, controversial WHO COVID-19 investigation into China has been finally released on Tuesday following several delays. On the same day, COVID-19 investigator Peter Daszak made an appearance on the state-run China Global Television Network (CGTN) to hype the findings that absolved the Wuhan virology lab from any faults concerning the coronavirus.

Daszak, who in the past has developed a habit of praising communist China' state-run media outlets, admitted that he had previously collaborated with the Chinese Communist Party and its scientific communities in the recent interview, The National Pulse reported.

"Everybody knows that I have strong collaboration with the Wuhan Institute of Virology for many years," WHO COVID-19 investigator Daszak said after reiterating that the coronavirus lab leak was an improbable theory.

The National Pulse reported that according to Daszak, they "didn't see significant information that suggests'' that the lab leak hypothesis was indeed true. He said that as a scientist, he can only "deal with the evidence you see in front of your eyes" and since there was no evidence to support the lab leak theory, they concluded that it was "extremely unlikely."

Daszak reiterated that he had long standing collaboration with the CCP and its numerous scientific institutes, because "we all work on these viruses, and let's not forget SARS, the original important coronavirus emerged in Guangdong. And that's why we're working in China collaboratively with China CDC, Wuhan Institute of Virology, and many, many other organizations because we want to stop this from happening."

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who prior to his departure from office released a report indicating that there's evidence pointing that COVID-19 indeed came from a laboratory in Wuhan, stood by the State Department's report even after the initial report produced by Daszak and team, along with Chinese representatives, absolved the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Many have become suspicious of Daszak and the entire WHO COVID-19 investigation held in January, including Jamie Metzl, former U.S. National Security Council under the Clinton administration and a member of the WHO advisory committee on genetic engineering. He and a slew of other experts signed an open letter in March calling for another international investigation into China, CBS News reported.

Metzl criticized what Daszak called an "investigation," saying it was more like a "highly-chaperoned, highly-curated study tour." Metzl argued, "This group of experts only saw what the Chinese government wanted them to see."

Metzl isn't alone in his quest to find out the truth about the supposed inquest in January led by WHO COVID-19 investigator Peter Daszak. The United States on March 30 released a joint statement signed by 13 other countries calling for a "transparent and independent analysis and evaluation, free from interference and undue influence, of the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Countries who co-signed the statement are Australia, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Israel, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the Republic of Korea, Slovenia, and the United Kingdom.

Daszak seems to remain unfazed by the demands of international powers and stands by the results of his "investigation" alongside the CCP.