Citizens on Twitter rebuked President Biden's warning to take caution against COVID-19, which continues to affect thousands in the U.S.

America has grown tired of wearing masks and following COVID-19 restrictions. So when vaccines began rolling out, they experienced a renewed hope that things will go back to normal.

But the President of the United States is warning that the fight against the coronavirus that claimed more than 500,000 lives in the U.S. alone, is not yet over. Citizens took to Twitter to rebuke his warning as many have started living normal lives without masks or precautionary measures.

According to Townhall, President Joe Biden on Friday commented on how citizens of the U.S. have let their guard down when it comes to COVID-19. The 46th President noted during the March jobs numbers meeting that the United States is the only country to have been able to put 20 million vaccine shots into people in just seven days.

The U.S. is the only country to be able to rapidly inoculate its citizens -largely due to the previous administration's efforts. President Biden said, "We've made significant progress on that front, but the fight is far from over. "

"Too many Americans are acting as if this fight is over. It is not," President Biden warned. "I've told people that if my administration did the hard work of getting shots to all Americans in the next few months and if the American people continued to do their part-mask up, practice social distancing-we could have a more normal July 4th."

The President also reported that COVID-19 cases are going up rapidly in some states and that people need to hang on for a little longer to be able to "cast off the weight of the pandemic that's holding our economy back." He reiterated safety precautions such as frequent handwashing, safe distancing, and mask wearing. He also encouraged people to get vaccinated "when it's your turn."

"I plead with you: Don't give back the progress we've all fought so hard to achieve. We need to finish this job," President Biden said. But Americans hit back at the president for scolding them for living a normal life amid COVID-19. Some reacted, saying that they have been living life as normally as possible even throughout the pandemic.

Twitter user John Tobi wrote, "Lived my life as normal for the entire last year. Went to weddings and birthdays, bridal showers. Drank at bars and went out to eat. Only wore a mask when I had to."

Another Twitter user by the name of Jason showed a photo of the Cincinnati Reds opening day, which was packed with crowds. He wrote, "We aren't waiting on Biden, Fauci or anyone else to give us the green light to live life."

Twitter user Elizabeth Mckellips from North Little rock Arkansas, who describes herself as "an American Patriot who loves freedom over tyranny," shared, "Having family over for Easter lunch, might go to our favorite watering hole and do a little karioke [sic] tonight... We back to normal pretty much in our neck of the woods for months."

It appears that after a year of COVID-19 restrictions, U.S. citizens are now finally fighting to get their freedoms back, whether they're vaccinated against the virus or not.