Former President Donald Trump reportedly urged the boycott of woke companies opposing Georgia's new election laws saying "we will not become a socialist nation."

A report from The Blaze said that Trump encouraged conservatives to fight back against the liberal Left for claiming the new Georgia election law that requires identification for absentee ballot voting as restrictive of voting rights.

"For years the Radical Left Democrats have played dirty by boycotting products when anything from that company is done or stated in any way that offends them. Now they are going big time with WOKE CANCEL CULTURE and our sacred elections. It is finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back-- we have more people than they do--by far!" Trump said in a statement dated April 3 and posted by Trump Campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis on Sunday.

"Boycott Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS, and Merck. Don't go back to their products until they relent. We can play the game better than them," he continued.

"Never submit, never give up! The Radical Left will destroy our Country if we let them. We will not become a Socialist Nation. Happy Easter!"

The Blaze added that Trump actually called earlier to boycott the Major League Baseball who are leaving Georgia out of fear of the "Radical Left Democrats who do not want voter I.D." despite it being needed to avoid election fraud especially for absentee voting. Trump identified "Coke" and "Delta" among the woke companies he called to boycott on Saturday along with baseball since they are "interfering with free and fair elections."

According to The Blaze, Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred, Jr. announced on Friday that it is "stripping its All-Star Game" from Atlanta due to the new law of the state. The media outlet cited Georgia Governor Brian Kemp reacting on the matter through a statement that called on every one to "fully understand what the MLB's knee-jerk decision means: cancel culture and woke political activists are coming for every aspect of your life, sports included."

The Blaze quoted Kemp in saying that President Joe Biden and former Georgia Representative Stacey Abrams in promulgating lies about the bill.

In a tweet on Friday, Kemp explained that the new legislation ensures that elections are "secure, accessible, and fair" since the voter ID will not only speed up the mail-in ballot process but also "ensure every legal vote counts" through continuous vote tabulation.

The governor expressed disappointment for the decision of the Major League Baseball and called their action as "caving in" to "the woke left" and as "cancel culture" in a series of three tweets on Saturday.

"As @MLB caves to the lies of the woke left, the public should know how Georgia's voting laws stack up against New York's--where Major League Baseball is headquartered," he announced.

He pointed out that New York actually has 10 days of early voting while Georgia actually only extended it to seven more days through the new Election Integrity Act that gives the option to vote on two additional Sundays.

"@MLB's decision is not about access to voting. It's about a lack of courage to stand up to the lies of a radical mob hellbent on distorting the truth for political gain," he added. "If @MLB is worried about access to the ballot box, they should check their own backyard. They may be afraid of Joe Biden and Stacey Abrams, but I'm not."

It's also interesting to note how Major League Baseball left Georgia because of the new election law, but has created a partnership with China, which doesn't allow democracy. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hit the League's decision, saying "Georgia's laws don't comport with MLB 'values' but China's do?"