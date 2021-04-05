Pastor Artur Pawlowski of the Cave of Adullam Church in Alberta, Canada had a fit seeing Calgary police coming to their church "armed with guns and tasers and handcuffs to intimidate during the Passover celebration."

In a Facebook video that went viral, Pastor Pawlowski demonstrated his stance on extended mandatory lockdowns and the rumored implementation of vaccine passports. These were revealed further in the video after he chased the officers out.

During the confrontation, the pastor is heard yelling repeatedly at the police officers to leave the church's premises, and to not come back unless they have a warrant. He wrote on the video's caption the reason for his frustration.

"Police came to disrupt Church gathering! Gestapo came again to intimidate the Church parishioners during the Passover Celebration!!! Unbelievable!" wrote Pawlowski.

After the police left, the pastor turned the camera on him and pleaded for fellow church people to not tolerate, but rather resist such acts of "intimidation."

"Unbelievable. We're living in a total takeover of the government with their thugs, goons, the brown shirts, the Gestapo wannabe dictators," argued Pawlowski. "Coming to the church armed with guns and tasers and handcuffs to intimidate during Passover celebration? Well, I guess that's what it is, they want to enslave us all like the Egyptians did. They want to be the Pharaohs of today, that's what they're doing. Unbelievable. People, if you don't stand up, wake up, wow. I don't know what will happen tomorrow."

The Adullam Church pastor also took issue on the implementation of COVID passports that's now being contemplated by Western governments.

"If you will not be vaccinated like a dog or a cat, you will not be able to buy or sell. You will not be able to go to school or work. Is that the future you want? Is that what you want for your children and your grandchildren?" asked the disillusioned pastor.

Reportedly, James Coates, another Canadian pastor, was arrested and put in jail for holding in-person worship services. The number of attendees exceeded the government's mandated capacity which led to the pastor's arrest.

In response to Pawlowski's tirade, the Calgary Police Department (CPD) issued a statement, reports Townhall. Their appearance at the church was prompted by a call they received to assist Alberta Health Services in ensuring that public health orders are strictly being observed as mandated by the city's bylaw services.

"The concern was that the people in attendance were not adhering to the government's COVID-19 public health orders, which are put in place to ensure everyone's safety," said the statement.

The statement further explained that police presence was necessary "in an effort to help keep the peace due to high levels of conflict between citizens and health inspectors."

CPD said that despite the organizer's lack of cooperation, the police officers left the church "approximately one minute after entry and in a peaceful manner." They added that they have not issued tickets at that time and will leave the decision to partner agencies.

"We understand the pandemic has caused great disruption to call Calgarians in their professional and personal lives," explained CPD in empathy. "We do not wish to disrupt anyone's holidays or religious or spiritual events, however we must support our partner agencies when called upon to help ensure everyone can safely celebrate these occasions."