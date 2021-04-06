The Robertsons couple from the "Duck Dynasty" TV series started a new show that premiered Monday.

Willie and Korie launched the talk show, "At Home with The Robertsons." The program aims to discuss honest conversations on cultural issues that divide America, CBN News reported.

In the new show, interviews will not be performed in a TV studio but they will "invite their guests into their Louisiana home for a day of southern hospitality, compelling and honest conversations, and fun-filled outdoor adventures, all served with a dose of Robertson-style humor."

Mendeecees and Yandy Smith-Harris joined them in their premiere episode, talking about racism and raising a Black son in the country. Willie and Korie's own biracial son, Will, also joined the conversation, sharing his experience as a part of a white family.

In their future episodes, the series will feature Hannah Brown, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, Tim Tebow, Uncle Si and their daughter, Sadie Robertson. Discussions will include race, faith and other hot topics.

Speaking to TV Insider, Korie shared that they were inspired to do the show to discuss about controversial issues, noting that the world is so divided this time given the rise of cancel culture. But they wanted to tackle those issues while doing some fun stuff like mud-digging, crawfishing or skeet shooting. Willie said that they want "to give a little of that Southern charm."

The couple chose their guests who are brave enough since they are discussing "tough things," given the fear of being "cancelled."

When asked about their dream guests, they revealed that they want the American Idol star, Luke Bryan, to expose him to outdoor activities. They also like to invite Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. The pair added that having Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell join the show would be fun, noting that the two are raising children and do a lot of good works.

Korie stated that their program is "kind of a moving talk show." She said that in one of their episodes, they featured their 18-year old daughter who is getting married and was criticized on social media. They discussed about the issue, playing the "Newlywed Game."

Willie and Korie rose to fame through the most-watched reality show of all time, "Duck Dynasty," a television series that ran for 11 seasons on the A&E Network. It featured the couple, along with other members of the Robertsons family, who are known for their duck-hunting business. The show premiered on March 21, 2012 and ended on March 29, 2017, with 130 total number of episodes.

"At Home with The Robertsons" will run for eight weeks, free on Facebook Watch. New episodes are available every Monday and Thursday, 12 p.m.

Monday episodes will feature guests in their home addressing "endearing, compelling and perspective-shifting conversations," pairing up with outdoor adventure like duck calling, wood chopping, ATVing and other fun activities.

On Thursday episodes, the couple will bring additional members of the Robertsons family to tackle about the topic for that week, as well as sharing lessons from their Monday conversation.