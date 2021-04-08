Reformed University announces its partnership and collaboration with Gwinnett Drugs in providing the COVID-19 vaccine to Community members in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Gwinnett Drugs has made available 300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and a medical team for this event.

Dr. Jeong, Vice President of Reformed University, and Dr. Naveed Tharwani, CEO of Gwinnett Drug Store signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Tuesday, April 7, 2021 at Reformed University.

Dr. Jeong, Vice President of Reformed University who is overseeing this partnership, says that "This COVID-19 vaccine project is a program implemented by Reformed University as a part of community contribution. It is the hope of the University and team at Reformed University that the growing of Anti-Asian discrimination will be abated by our greater love and service to our community."

Naveed Tharwani, CEO of the Gwinnett Drug store, said, "Gwinnett pharmacy has primarily being provided with Pfizer vaccines from the Georgian government. I'm so excited to join the project for community contribution."

Reformed COVID-19 Vaccination schedule is as follows:

First Dose: April 27th (Tuesday) 1:30-5:30 at Reformed University (Chapel Room) Second Dose: May 18 (Tuesday) 1:30-5:30 at Reformed University (Chapel Room)

Registration link will be available through Reformed University's website at www.runiv.edu.

Dr. Jeong also says: "In the future, Reformed University will continue to make efforts to serve and serve not only the Korean community, but also members of the local community.