The White House confirmed on Wednesday that there are no discussions regarding boycotting the 2022 Beijing Olympics — and the State Department backtracked on its previous announcement about it, a report says.

According to the The Epoch Times, the White House will not join in the boycott for the upcoming Olympics due to the issue on Uyghur genocide that was raised previously because plans are actually underway for its attendance.

It was recently reported here that State Department Ned Price expressed they are considering a "coordinated approach" during a Tuesday night briefing since China persists denying the issue of genocide against the Uyghurs. But during the press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki contradicted the matter after a reporter asked about it.

As per the White House website, the reporter clarified the U.S. policy on American athletes participating in the Beijing Olympics. The reporter also asked if the government will encourage its citizens to "travel to China" for it.

"Well, these are the Winter Olympics of next winter, I should say. So some time away, as it relates to the second part of your question. And certainly our hope is that we are at a point where enough people across the country--and hopefully around the world-have been vaccinated. But we will rely on health and medical experts on that particular piece," Psaki responded.

"Our position on the 2022 Olympics has not changed. We have not discussed and are not discussing any joint boycott with allies and partners," she immediately added. "We, of course, consult closely with allies and partners at all levels to define our common concerns and establish a shared approach, but there's no discussion underway of a change in our plans regarding the Beijing Olympics from the United States' point of view."

Another reporter then asked specifically what is the United States' position regarding China's genocide issue and of the corresponding response for it such us a full check on them prior to full participation in the Olympics. Psaki affirmed that the U.S. government did recognize the CCP's genocide against the Uyghurs but clarified its stand regarding the Olympics.

"Well, I would say, first, just to be very clear and reiterate: Our position has not changed in our planned participation. However, we are working, of course, on-as we would be on any issue, in coordination with our partners and allies about a range of concerns we have with China's behavior and their actions, including the genocide of Uighur Muslims in China, including actions that China has taken as it relates to economic and security steps," she clarified.

Psaki also said that "just like in any relationship" there are areas that one can work "in coordination with" or "in partnership" with China and there are areas of "great concerns" that needs to be voiced out and these are areas one "don't hold back on" citing what President Joe Biden did during his call "with the President."

The Epoch Times explained that Psaki was referring to the February call Biden had with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The media outlet added that Price later clarified in an email that he was referring to the United States having a coordinated approach rather than specifically discussing a joint boycott.

"2022 remains a ways off, but we will continue to consult closely with allies and partners to define our common concerns and establish our shared approach to [China]," the Epoch Times cited Price posting in Twitter.