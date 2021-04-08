"Roe v. Wade" the movie is almost as controversial as the real life case it represents. Written and directed by Nick Loeb and Cathy Allyn, the film follows Dr. Bernard Nathanson (played by Loeb himself), a pioneering abortion doctor in the 1960s who later had a change of a heart and became an anti-abortion advocate.

The film was released direct to video last week and features a star-studded cast that includes conservatives such as Jon Voight, Stacey Dash, and Robert Davi. Now, "Roe v. Wade" actors are freely sharing their thoughts on how abortion was legalized, specifically because of fake news and the lack of scientific data.

In "Roe v. Wade" the film, Robert Davi plays William J. Brennan Jr., the U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice and leader of the liberal wing who supported abortion rights. Davi, who is known as FBI Special Agent Johnson in 1988's "Die Hard," shared to the Christian Post that he did extensive research on his role. He found that the real life Dr. Brennan was a Roman Catholic who argued for women's right to privacy because there was a lack of scientific data and used "fake news" to push their agenda instead.

Davi argued that while people "talk about the backdoor abortion issue," it is important to take a look at it from a "moral" standpoint. He said, "We didn't have the science back then. So now people that are seeing the science are having a little bit of a different feeling, especially from the younger generation."

Loeb also opened up about how abortion was legalized because of fake news back in the 1960s, when there was no Internet or social media. The director shared that there are several "parallels" between that era and today.

"We have this whole notion today of fake media and fake news, and people don't realize that's been existing since the beginning of time. Even back in the '70s, fake news was rampant," the "Roe v. Wade" actor and director revealed. "Essentially the pro-abortion side utilized fake media to move their agenda. They came out and even admitted it years later; they completely made up stuff to get their agenda passed."

In addition, a fact check resource on the "Roe v. Wade" film website showed how the actual number of women who died from illegal abortions annually was just at 250, while the statistic that was being fed to the media was 10,000, a false narrative that willing media companies never verified. They had followed a false narrative for years.

Loeb said the truth behind the movie was so moving that one of the actors was "converted" from being pro-choice to pro-life.

While several leftist media outlets have been quick to condemn the "Roe v. Wade" film for pushing the conservative agenda, some have taken a more open approach to reviewing it. Michael Augsberger, the editor of the International Catholic Film Critics Association wrote for NBC News, "Where 'Roe v. Wade' does shine, it's in the courtroom, where the Supreme Court justices and lawyers volley the most thought-provoking dialogue of the two-hour work."

But instead of picking a fight between sides, Augsberger calls upon both sides of "Roe v. Wade," writing, "We ought to respect our opponents enough to know that both sides approach abortion with intelligence, with compassion if not empathy and with the greater good in mind."