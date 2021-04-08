Entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy accuses China of hiding behind "woke culture" just so Americans won't call COVID-19 the "China virus."

Ramaswamy, biotechnology entrepreneur and author of "WOKE, INC.: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam" has leveled an accusation against China for using "wokeness" as a geopolitical tool to manipulate citizens of the United States.

In a conversation with FOX & Friends hosts on Wednesday, he argued that China has declared itself "uniquely off-limits" as the country of origin of COVID-19, the coronavirus that has taken the lives of millions worldwide.

According to The Daily Caller, Ramaswamy questioned why the "Zika virus, the Marburg virus, and Ebola were all named after the places of origin," and that MERS was short for the Middle Eastern respiratory virus."

He went on to point out that the new COVID-19 strains were named after the countries in which these mutations were found, namely the U.K. variant, Brazilian variant and South African variant, among others. Yet, the entrepreneur said, it has become "impossible" to even say the words "Wuhan virus" without being attacked by "woke culture" advocates.

"We have to ask ourselves why, and the answer is crystal clear to me. It is that China has mastered the art of using wokeness as a geopolitical tool against the United States," Ramaswamy declared.

The "WOKE, INC." author further cited the reaction of China's leader Xi Jinping when European leaders confronted him about the communist state's human rights violations. Xi responded with a counterargument, citing the Black Lives Matter movement as "a way of saying the U.S. is no better." China's top diplomats even diverted the issue, "falsely claiming that black Americans are being slaughtered."

"[The CCP has] mastered this game and they are using Americans here as pawns by now, deflecting accountability for COVID-19 by claiming that any allusion to China is now racist," Ramaswamy commented. "And that's laughable."

Whether China is using "wokeness" as a geopolitical tool to manipulate Americans and possibly the rest of the world, many more people are now questioning the true origins of COVID-19. Questions like "did the virus jump from bats to humans through a Wuhan market" or "was it a laboratory experiment gone wrong," must be addressed.

Former CDC chief Robert Redfield, who led the health organization under the Trump administration, reportedly reiterated his belief that the "most likely etiology of this pathogen in Wuhan was from a laboratory," Reuters revealed. He added that it was not unusual for such respiratory pathogens that are being explored in a laboratory to infect its very own staff, especially if they are not equipped with proper PPE's.

China continues to deflect blame, saying that scientists should look into other countries that may have been the source of the coronavirus, which they say may have traveled through cold storage. Fortune reported that China insists its testing of food imports is "reasonable and justified" and that COVID-19 outbreaks are tied to the importation of frozen food, "despite scientific evidence that suggests such goods are unlikely to spread the disease."