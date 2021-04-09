The women working in Florida Representative Matt Gaetz's office released an open letter defending him from accusations against him.

In Gaetz's website, the women staff said that they were shocked as allegations on their boss' involvement in sex trafficking came out from the press last week.

"After the shocking allegations last week in the press, we, the women of Congressman Matt Gaetz's office, feel morally obligated to speak out. During Congressman Gaetz's time in office, we have been behind the scenes every step of the way. We have staffed his meetings. We have planned his events. We have traveled with him. And we have tracked his schedule. Congressman Gaetz has always been a principled and morally grounded leader. At no time has any one of us experienced or witnessed anything less than the utmost professionalism and respect. No hint of impropriety. No ounce of untruthfulness," the women said in the statement.

The female staff also described the kind of environment the congressman had in the office, which actually respects and encourages women.

"In our office and under Congressman Gaetz's leadership, women are not only respected, but have been encouraged time and time again to grow, achieve more, and ultimately, know our value. Many of us started in entry-level positions and have been promoted to positions of leadership within the office," they added.

"In our professional ecosystem, women are given every opportunity to advance and utilize our talents to help the country in the best possible way. On every occasion he has treated each and every one of us with respect. Thus, we uniformly reject these allegations as false," they continued.

The women went on to say that their boss will "continue to lead by example and stand for" the American people that were "maligned by the liberal elite." The women professed their support for their the Representative fully aware of the consequences of their action and invited other elected officials to speak out for Gaetz as they did.

"And we will stand with him. While we recognize the scrutiny we will face for making this decision, we take comfort in the hope that more Americans and elected officials will stand up and refuse to remain silent," they stressed.

The Hill reported that the New York Times claimed that Gaetz was being investigated by the US Department Of Justice for having an "inappropriate relationship" with a 17-year-old-girl whose travel he paid for and for paying multiple women recruited online for sex. The Hill added that Gaetz said the reports are extortions of former Justice Department official David McGee who denied such claims. Gaetz also denied allegations against him.

Gaetz tweeted the extortion on March 31 before the NYT released their "expose." He said that he and his family were "victims of an organized criminal extortion involving former DOJ" who is demanding $25M from them with a threat to "smear" his name. The matter, he said, have been reported to the federal authorities already.

On the other hand, CBS News reported that a federal probe on Gaetz's trip in late 2018 or early 2019 is ongoing. The said trip Gaetz had was with Jason Pirozzolo who is said to be a hand surgeon and a marijuana entrepreneur. Pirozollo is said to have paid for the trip's expenses including accommodations and their female escorts. The federal probe is looking into any illegal trafficking across state or international lines for sex purposes involving the female escorts, which is said to be a red flag for prosecution.

The National Pulse raised the contradictory report of the New York Times in its treatment of those alleged with sexual offense for Democrats and Republicans. The media outlet raised that after making the expose on Gaetz, a Republican, the NYT is currently busy making excuses for then-President Bill Clinton's sexual misconduct. The National Pulse cited NYT Editorial Board Member Gail Collins in stating Clinton was "entitled to a defense in his sexual exploits because he grew the US economy," as if that's an excuse for misdemeanor.

The NYT has been running a string of reports on Gaetz, especially on the issue. The big media outlet said the Department of Justice will be looking into Gaetz's cash receipts and that Gaetz's lawyer Joel Greenberg will be pleading guilty on the issue.

They also reported a review on Gaetz's political career, that Gaetz have sought a blanket of pardon from former President Donald Trump on the matter, and that some staff such as Gaetz' Communication officer have already resigned because of the issue.

President Trump, in defense of Rep. Gaetz, said, "Congressman Matt Gaetz has never asked me for a pardon. It must also be remembered that he has totally denied the accusations against him."