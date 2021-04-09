China's communist government is once again diverting attention from the numerous issues being thrown at it on an international level. From the Uyghur genocide to the legitimacy of the WHO report that aimed to uncover COVID-19's origins in Wuhan, China is now trying to save face. This is why it is now calling for an investigation into a U.S. bioweapons lab that they claim is located near the China-Russian border.

A report from a Chinese state-run publication Global Times called for a "probe into U.S. bio-labs after Russian claim...in order to better understand coronavirus origins," the National Pulse reported. This comes after the CCP withheld crucial information about COVID-19 from WHO investigators who came to investigate where it came from.

According to the Pulse, the new CCP propaganda is demanding an international investigation into U.S. bioweapons labs. This comes as timely as ever after several scientists penned an open letter demanding an independent investigation into COVID-19's origins in Wuhan following several discrepancies discovered in the official WHO report.

The highly anticipated WHO report, which was finally released last week, was the result of a two-week visit to China by China-vetoed scientists who were merely taken on what former U.S. National Security Council Jamie Metzl called a "study tour" and not an actual "investigation."

Displeased, China is turning the tables and accusing the west of harboring some U.S. bioweapons lab along the border of Russia. The report read, "Experts said that investigation of US bio-labs may offer clues to the virus origins; however, the US continues to ignore the international community's questions over its mysterious bio-labs."

"There is good reason to believe the US is developing biological weapons in those labs, and that outbreaks of non-typical diseases have been reported around them," the unnamed "experts" said, as per the Chinese report. It also quoted Li Wei of the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations, who insisted that an investigation into the U.S. labs will shed light into COVID-19's origins.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian added on to China's argument that COVID-19's origins may have been from a U.S. bioweapons lab, saying that America must "respond to concerns and make comprehensive clarifications on biological militarization activities within and outside the US, and stop blocking the establishment of a verification mechanism under the Biological Weapons Convention."

All these demands are coming from China, a country that has been proven to not only participate in genocide but also promote misinformation campaigns. An Associated Press report in February revealed that "it was China-not Russia-that took the lead in spreading foreign disinformation about COVID-19's origins, as it came under attack for its early handling of the outbreak."

The comprehensive report also showed how China vilified a Mongolian man for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, saying it was a "biological weapon engineered by the U.S." He was detained by China and was made the poster boy for what happens when one gets caught spreading lies in China.

Ironically, just six weeks later, China used the same COVID-19 conspiracy that the virus originated from a U.S. bioweapons lab, was spread by China's foreign ministry, at least 30 of its diplomats, and missions, and resounded in the communist state's globally-reaching network of state-run media outlets.