President Joe Biden persuades church leaders to convince their congregation to get vaccinated as it's the "godly thing to do," it's "patriotic," and it's a "moral duty."

In his "faith and community engagement call" published on White House's website, the U.S President asked religious leaders to partner with the government in their COVID-19 response and vaccination efforts.

"But we need you to spread the word. Let people in our communities, in your communities know how important it is to get everyone vaccinated when it's their turn," urged Biden.

Using the now common narrative on media about church people standing for their right to physically congregate, the President puts the burden for the realization of that "freedom" on religious leaders.

After some inserts about what his administration has accomplished in handling the virus in the past weeks, Biden said that from his "point of view," vaccine is the way to defeat the virus and that it's not an "imposition on people's freedom."

"I think it's the - a godly thing to do. Protect your brother and sister. That's what this is about. It's about protecting people. It's a patriotic duty I think we have," he continued.

Biden finds it necessary to also mention that he came from a community that has many African Americans and that he has spent "a lot of time in the Black church."

Knowing that faith leaders have more influence over their parishioners, Biden asked them to encourage people to not be fearful of the COVID-19 vaccines.

"But you're trusted voices in the community. You know, this is the moment that the people you serve are looking for - for direction, looking for some help," he submitted. ".. they're going to listen to your words more than they are me as President of the United States. When they're in your sanctuaries, you can talk to them about what we have to do, what's available, and not to be fearful - not to be fearful getting the vaccine."

Biden promised that the vaccines are safe which was why he had one on national television as demonstration. After more buttering up about how faith community leaders have been the government's "critical partners" in the COVID-19 response, Biden reiterated in his closing remarks the importance of getting a vaccine jab, calling it as both a "patriotic" and a "moral duty." He added that he look forward to "being able to get back into houses of worship."

Related to this statement of the President toward faith leaders, the National Pulse reports that such talks about getting back to normal by receiving the vaccine is the "carrot" on stick. This was evident in CNN's interview with former Planned Parenthood president Dr. Leana Wen last week.

"We have a very narrow window to tie reopening policy to vaccination status," said Wen. "Because otherwise, if everything is reopened, then what's the carrot going to be? How are we going to incentivize people to actually get the vaccine?

Wen added that the CDC and Biden administration have to be bolder to tell people that vaccine is their pass to all their freedoms.