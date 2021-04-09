Meghan McCain defended her stance against abortion following criticism from a pro-abortion organization.

Captured by Christian Headlines, "The Chat" tweeted a video clip of Sara Haines, McCain's co-host in "The View," quoting her statement about vaccine passports.

"I cannot argue privacy on a public health issue like this when I don't understand how the most private thing in my body - my uterus - seems to be open for business when it is convenient politically," she said.

Haines did not mention McCain and the latter did not respond as well.

But "The Chat" included a comment, saying, "Sara to Meghan McCain," hitting the conservative Republican over her pro-life belief.

Planned Parenthood then retweeted it, adding fire emojis.

McCain replied to Planned Parenthood, defending her stance.

"I believe life begins at conception - I will NEVER apologize or back down from defending the rights of the most vulnerable in our society, the unborn," McCain said.

I believe life begins at conception - I will NEVER apologize or back down from defending the rights of the most vulnerable in our society, the unborn. https://t.co/fmF0Zgj443 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 7, 2021

Pro-life advocates then applauded McCain, Christian Headlines noted.

"Thank you for standing up for women & children, Meghan!" Live Action said.

"Life begins at conception and ends at Planned Parenthood," Susan B. Anthony List stated.

McCain continued by adding another tweet, stating, "Always. Abortion is murder."

When some commenters argued that pro-life individuals only care about babies before birth but not after they're born, Live Action refuted the claim, enumerating pro-life groups' contribution to society.

"In a single year, PRO-LIFE Pregnancy Resource Centers: Served 1.85M people, Provided $267M in FREE services, Gave parenting courses to 313,328, Provided 1,290,079 packs of diapers, Supplied 2,033,513 baby outfits. Not one is run by a 'pro-choice' advocate," Live Action tweeted.

Daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, she has always been vocal about her stance against abortion. In 2019, McCain was presented with "Defender of Life" award by the Americans United for Life (AUL), a group that opposes abortion rights.

AUL President and CEO Catherine Glenn Foster said that the organization admired "McCain's courage in the cause of life," upholding the Planned Parenthood to be defunded and supporting the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

In a February 2020 interview, McCain confronted Pete Buttigieg over his "radical" pro-choice view.

He stood by his opinion but McCain warned that it would "hurt" him, trying to win over the Republicans. However, Buttigieg dropped out from the race as a Democratic presidential nominee the following month.

On Jan. 28, Biden rescinded the Mexico City Policy. The policy states that in order for foreign NGOs to receive funding for global family planning from the U.S. government, they must certify that they will not "perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning" using funding from any source.

Also known as the "gag order," it was first introduced by Ronald Reagan during an international conference on population in 1984. Since then, Republican presidents have been supporting the policy while Democratic presidents would seek for its reversal.

Biden's action was criticized by pro-life leaders.

Jean Mancini, president of the March for Life Defense and Education Fund, said that the move went against the "wishes" of the majority of the American people, wherein 77% of the citizens opposed the federal funding of abortion overseas.

Further, Rep. Chris Smith, co-chair of the Congressional Pro-life Caucus, stated that the grant money allotted for the U.S. foreign policy and the country's foreign entities should "affirm, care for, and tangibly assist women and children - including unborn baby girls and boys."