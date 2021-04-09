Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called on an investigation and closure of the San Antonio Migrant Facility run by the national government after reports on children being sexually abused there.

"I'm asking @TxDPS & TX Rangers to investigate allegations of child abuse & neglect inside the Freeman Coliseum migrant child facility. Biden's open border policy caused this crisis. I'm calling on the administration to shut down the facility immediately," Abbott tweeted on Thursday.

"The deplorable conditions at the Freeman Coliseum facility are a direct result of Biden's refusal to secure the border. The admin. must close the facility & relocate the children immediately. Biden is doing nothing to address this so I'm sending DPS & TX rangers to investigate," he said in a succeeding tweet.

Abbott's tweet included a video of Fox News' coverage on his press conference held outside the facility. He revealed during the press conference the source of his decision to have the migrant facility investigated and closed.

"Earlier today the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services separatedly received tips that allege child abuse and neglect at the federal government's child migrant facility at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio behind me. These problems are the bi-product of President Biden's open border policies and the lack of planning or the fallout from those disastrous policies," he said during the press conference.

Fox News in the video reported that the Texas Child Services Department were denied access to the said facilities preventing the governor "to even check on these children".

In another tweet, Abbott challenged Biden to "respond to allegations of child abuse and neglect on his watch" and to "close the facility & protect these children." The said tweet included a screenshot of a press release announcing the "investigation" on the "federally run unaccompanied minor facility."

The press release cited the complaints received by the governor on the facility, such as "allegations of sexual assault," "a shortage of staff to properly supervise the children," the children "are not eating throughout the day," and that "children tested positive or COVID-19 are not being physically separated from children who have tested negative."

The press release reiterated what the governor said during the press conference and stressed the need for the Biden Administration to transfer the children to "other states where the federal government has the space, personnel, and resources to ensure their safety."

On the other hand, The Blaze quoted the governor in saying the repeated failure of the Biden Administration to address the crisis at the boarder and has now lead to an "influx of children" who are unaccompanied and now experience various forms of "abuse and neglect."

As per The Blaze, a White House spokesperson said the Department of Health and Human Services will look into the matter since the Biden Administration "takes the safety and well-being of children in its care very seriously" though it does not see the matter enough basis to close the facility.

The Blaze cited Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff denouncing Abbott's claims on child abuse since he has visited the facility personality. Wolff said the children eat five times a day with "three hot meals" and "two snacks" and that children are separated accordingly if they have been tested positive for COVID-19. He actually found Abbott's claims impossible since many federal government representatives "are out there" such as the Health and Human Services, the Homeland Security, and the Federal Protective Services.

The governor coincidentally declared this week that April as "Sexual Assault Awareness Month" to "protect the vulnerable, help victims find healing, and bring offenders to justice". He invited Texans to renew commitment to end sexual assault and empower survivors, especially through the aid of The Governor's Sexual Assault Survivors' Task Force that was established in 2019.