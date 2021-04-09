Former Navy Seal and Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has announced he is running for the national senatorial post "to help revive our republic" that is "headed for crisis."

In an op-ed article published at The National Pulse on Wednesday, Greitens said it is "not too late to change course" from the impending "crisis" for all the country needs are "courageous revolutionaries" who will fight those "with special interests" and the corruption in the media.

"Our republic was built by courageous revolutionaries like George Washington, Patrick Henry and Thomas Jefferson. It has been stewarded by resilient men like Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt. Today, our nation is governed not by great leaders but by special interests and an unhealthy fear to dare defy the Washington elite and a corrupt mainstream media establishment," he said.

"The traits that held this country together during a civil war and propelled us to victory in back-to-back world wars aren't just needed to grow, we need them to survive. We can still save our nation-but if we want different, we must do differently. We need fighters-now, more than ever," he stressed.

Greitens narrated that he learned to fight from his experience in boxing being a BUSA National Champion Gold Medalist and from being a Navy SEAL sent to Iraq against the Al Qaeda. His experience taught him to fight for the country and was able to use his learnings when he became a Republican Governor often attacked "from behind" for being a MAGA conservative.

He cited his experience in 20016 when, through a "grassroots movement", he and his companions exposed "Death Star" that retaliated two years after through an "unholy alliance, career politicians and a Soros-funded prosecutor orchestrated a political witch hunt to overturn the 2016 election in Missouri."

This came in the form of a criminal case against him despite having no "single shred of evidence" that eventually led to "all charges" being "dropped." He said "seven felony charges" were then given to those who created the false claims against him after being dragged to a "two year investigation".

"The Soros-funded prosecutor is under active criminal and professional investigations, while I was fully exonerated. So when I say that I fully support President Donald Trump, it's more than a catch phrase. I know and understand how the media, political enemies, and special interests will align to spread blatant lies. I also know that eventually-never soon enough-the wave of lies crashes on the rock of the facts. The truth comes to light," he revealed.

Greitens pointed out the many similar-tactics false claims unleashed against Trump such as the Trump-Russia collusion hoax, the impeachment trials, among others that made "weak Republicans" attack the former president while "cowardly Republicans abandoned him."

He said the "Washington elite" has staged it all and have tried to "silence" conservatives together with the media who "mock" them. He declared that "the fight is before us" for law and order, national security at the "border," for the constitution, for "common sense," for "letting kids go back to school," for the "courageous citizens" and for the "beautiful country" that is the United States of America.

"That's why I am running for Senate. To help revive our Republic. It's time to step forward. As Patrick Henry said, 'It is only in this way that we can hope to arrive at truth, and fulfill the great responsibility which we hold to God and our country'," he ended.

NBC News reported that Greitens recently resigned from his post as governor to run as senator. One America News Network reported that he enjoys a massive lead in the polls and is the clear front runner in the upcoming 2022 primaries for his state's Senate seat.