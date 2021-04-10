Lifeway Research's latest poll reveal that Americans pondered more on the purpose of life during the pandemic.

Conducted on September 9-23 last year, over 1,000 Americans participated in "American Views on Purpose in Life" survey, CBN News reported. The survey shows that 57 % of the participants said that they muse over the question "How can I find more meaning and purpose in my life?" for at least once a month. That's a considerable increase from the 51 % in 2011, the report added.

About 21 % said that they think about life's meaning and purpose every day, a 3 % jump from the 18 % in 2011. Tying with them is the group that said they ponder the question on a weekly basis. Their 21% percentage is also an up from the 19 % in 2011.

"During COVID-19, many experiences, pleasures, and metrics of success became irrelevant overnight," said Scott McConnell, Executive Director of Lifeway Research to Christian Headlines. "It is not surprising that more people thought about their purpose and what matters in life."

The survey also reveals that the percentage of people believing on the prospect of an afterlife has decreased. Compared to the 67% of adults who "strongly agreed" that "there is more to life than the physical world and society" in 2011, less than 50 % now said that are sure of it. On a bright note, 42 % were marked as somewhat agreeing with the statement. In 2011, it was only 21 %.

"In the midst of such a discouraging season, fewer Americans are convinced there is something more to this life than their daily activities," reckons McConnell. "A large majority still lean toward there being an ultimate purpose for a person's life, but instead of escaping the pandemic with thoughts of something greater, far fewer strongly hold such a view."

"A growing number of Americans have become open to the idea that this might be as good as it gets," he added.

For the 81 % who agreed that there is an "ultimate purpose and plan for every person's life," only 44 % said they "strongly agree." This is a sad decline from the 50 % in 2011.

For the statement "I have found a higher purpose and meaning for my life," 59 % said they agree.

Breaking into sex, age, education, and ethnicity classifications, Lifeway Research found that more women (85%) would tend to agree than men (76 %). Interestingly, more younger people are less skeptical with the 82% and 83 % from the 18-34 and 35-49 age brackets. Older folks who are at 65+ composed only of 74 %.

The survey continues that African Americans (88%) and Hispanics (85%) are more likely to agree than their White (78%) counterparts. Geographically, the South (83%) are more contemplative than those from the Midwest (77%).

In terms of education, undergrads or those who reached secondary years are the most likely to agree.

Church affiliation and frequency in attending meetings played a role, too. Not surprisingly, those who are not affiliated with any faith group were the most likely to disagree, but only accounting to 26%. Christians who attend worship services for more than 4 times a month would be more likely to agree than those who attend less.