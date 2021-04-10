Free Burma Rangers director David "Dave" Eubank is calling upon everyone around the world who can receive his message, to send prayers and support to the Burmese people who have fallen victim to the military junta in Myanmar.

In an email update, Eubank shared how the ethnic people who were chased into the mountains "refuse to give up and continue loving and helping each other" and how their teams are among these ethnic people now providing medical and food support.

Free Burma Rangers is a multi-ethnic humanitarian service movement that targets the politically oppressed in Myanmar, which was formerly named Burma, Syria, Iraq and Kurdistan. They work to deliver emergency medical assistance and supplies to internally displaced people.

It is now led by Eubank whose parents were Christian missionaries. He was born in Texas and previously served in the U.S. Army. Today, he is committed to helping those who are in need, especially victims of the Myanmar army that continues its attacks on citizens.

According to Voice Of America, up to 19 people have been sentenced to death in Myanmar for the murder of an associate of an army captain. The report revealed that this is the first time such sentences were announced in public since the military coup began on February 1. The army captain's associate was killed on March 27 in the North Okkalapa district of Yangon, the largest city in Myanmar, which was declared to be under martial law.

According to Faithwire, Eubank announced that there are several ways in which people can send in their support for the victims of the Myanmar army that continues its attacks on its citizens. He highlighted the importance of prayer, asking for "prayers, love and support."

"The Burma military is more powerful than anyone here but we believe God is more powerful and is giving us ways to help," Eubank said.

Eubank added that there are three specific ways people can help victims of the Myanmar army and their three-pronged approach to delivering aid.

The first is "relief for the displaced," in which Free Burma Rangers deliver food, medical, and shelter relief to ethnic people who are under attack and are seeking refuge in the mountains. Eubank shared that there are about 20,000 people in hiding in the northern Karen State alone and support will require $100 per family for rice, a tarp to shelter them, and medicine. They aim to raise $730,000 to provide three months worth of supplies to these people.

Secondly, people can provide support for those who have fled the city and want to be trained to return and help. Free Burma Rangers offers food, shelter and medical and communication training to enable the Burmese people to "go back and help their people stand for freedom and survive."

Part of this is telling them "the most important thing we have learned is to love God, love each other and not give up." This will require $10,000 to train 50 people and $5,000 to provide them with supplies and equipment. They will also need four-wheel drive trucks worth $30,000 and motorcycles worth $1,500.

Lastly, people can also provide support for escape, which entails arranging "all the various transport and communications costs between $300- $1,000 per escape." Eubank said they were in need of 20 satellite phones valued at $1,500 each.

To send in financial support for the Free Burma Rangers to help aid the victims of the Myanmar army, visit freeburmarangers.org/donations.