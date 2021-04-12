Turning to gospel music, Nick Cannon released a cover version of the classic Christian song, "No Weapon."

In collaboration with Kierra Sheard-Kelly, the single made its debut on April 2, honoring Good Friday and Easter Sunday. It came with a music video, showing the two musicians joined by a choir as Cannon also played the piano. Fred Hammond first released the song in 1996 and has since been covered by a number of artists, The Christian Post reported.

In a Twitter post, Cannon expressed his appreciation for Sheard-Kelly.

"Good Friday! No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper. Thanks to @KierraSheard [for] coming through and blessing us all with an Ncredible Session!" he tweeted.

To promote the new video, the singer posted the Bible verse that inspired the song on social media.

"'No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper' Isaiah 54:17," he wrote on Instagram.

CP noted that the release of the song is a move to detach himself from a controversy in July last year, having been fired by ViacomCBS for his "hateful and divisive words" and anti-Semitic statements, which he would later apologize for.

In his "Cannon's Class" podcast, together with Professor Griff, they praised the Islamic leader Louis Farrakhan. They also discussed about conspiracy theories involving the Rothschild family and claimed that black people are Semitic.

ViacomCBS criticized the rapper, condemning "bigotry of any kind" and denouncing "all forms of anti-Semitism." Cannon initially defended his stance, stating that Viacom "does not respect the power of the black community." In response to his statement, lacking apology, Viacom said that Cannon "failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism" and decided to terminate its relationship with the musician.

The episode was removed on YouTube and Cannon issued an apology to the Jewish community on Twitter.

"First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin. They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed," he tweeted.

The rapper's "No Weapon" rendition was featured in "She Ball." Starred by Cannon himself, he also produced and directed the movie. The film tells about Avery Watts," a single father who lost his NBA dreams to gang violence," enlisting a women's streetball league to save an embattled community center in California.

Cannon is an American actor, producer and director. He was born in San Diego, California. His father, James Cannon, was a televangelist and his mother, Beth Hackett, was an accountant. But his parents separated when he was still young. He's been into music since eight years old but also became interested with stand-up comedy soon after.

His big break happened when he became a part of Nickelodeon's "All That," making history as the youngest staff writer on television. He also produced, directed and starred in the channel's "The Nick Cannon Show" and would later move to MTV's "Nick Cannon Presents Wild 'N Out."

He made a small appearance in "Men in Black II" movie in 2002 and played a lead role in "Drumline" the same year. He was also a part of the films "Shall We Dance" in 2004, "Roll Bounce" in 2005 and "Bobby" in 2006. His role in the 2006 movie earned him the Breakthrough Actor of the Year Award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2007, making him the first African American to be honored such.

He released a self-titled album in 2003 and collaborated on various music projects with other artists such as P. Diddy, Kanye West, R. Kelly and Mary J. Blige. He second album, "White People Party Music," was released in 2014

He married Mariah Carey in April 2008. They have two children together, twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe Cannon. But the couple divorced in 2014 after months of living apart.

Cannon has been hosting The Masked Singer since 2019. He also hosted America's Got Talent from 2009 to 2017.