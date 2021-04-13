Hong Kong authorities reportedly pushed the Chinese Communist Party-created National Security Law into students' education.

Radio Free Asia reported on Monday that Hong Authorities ruled by the Chinese Communist Party have implemented the integration of the "draconian" law into the students' curriculum through a circular letter instructing schools to do so. The circular directed the use of the slogan, "uphold national security," and "safeguard our home" as part of the revised teaching materials cascaded in schools across Hong Kong.

Secondary school children physically returning to school were given a set of bookmarks containing an introduction about the new law that, as per Radio Free Asia, claimed that Hong Kong residents "still enjoy freedom" setting aside the reality that those who spoke publicly against the authorities were put behind bars and were criminalized.

As reported previously, Hong Kong authorities have been arresting anyone who oppose against the new security law including Christians especially in terms of its effects on religious freedom and liberties and against those who are pro-democracy. Hong Kong authorities even threatened countries who would provide asylum to what it calls pro-democracy criminals.

RFA said the circular mandated schools as the ones responsible to educate the children on the new law and detailed that class registration sessions and morning assemblies referred to the phrase "upholding national security is the constitutional responsibility of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region."

Besides the bookmarks that contained the overview on the new law, a cartoon summarizing it were included in the teaching materials distributed to the schools. The cartoons present, as per RFA, that citizens continue to experience "the various rights and freedoms" such as freedom of the press and of association. A poster making competition has also been launched in schools, which are also expected to celebrate the National Security Law Education Day on April 15.

Amnesty International reported last February that the Hong Kong Education Bureau released new guidelines for the integration of the national security law in the curriculum.

The said new guidelines are coupled with the "establishment of taskforces to monitor student behaviour and activities" in school campuses. The guidelines also ban students and teachers from "participating in political activities expressing political views on campus" including books and teaching materials on these are to be removed.

"The new measures on school management and national security education, including the establishment of taskforces to monitor student behaviour and activities, would significantly curb freedom of expression on campus in Hong Kong. Banning expression of political opinion on campus is not a national security issue; it is a sweeping restriction and a blatant human rights violation. National security must not be used to deny students the right to express different political views," said Amnesty international Hong Kong's Programme Manager Lam Cho Ming in their report.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Free Press added that children as young as aged six are required to be taught the National Security Law, which is directly inserted in Hong Kong's mini-constitution and gives police "sweeping new powers."

An animated video was released in February by the Education Bureau to explain to easily explain to children what the new law is about, as reported by Global Voices.

In the copy of the video uploaded by the Hong Kong Free Press in its channel, the colorful "audio picture book" entitled "Let's Learn About National Security" defines what it is in the language of children and one in English. It explains what "defense" is in terms of computer hacking and the coronavirus pandemic.

"National security affairs are of utmost imortance to the whole country, so it is the right and duty of the Central Autorities to enact the National Security law to safeguard national security and the people's interest," the video said.