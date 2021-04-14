Former Vice President Mike Pence has championed a new conservative advocacy group called Advancing American Freedom, which aims to further the policies of the Trump administration while promoting traditional conservative views.

The collective was established with the goal to "build on the success of the last four years by promoting traditional Conservative values and promoting the successful policies of the Trump Administration." It was launched just this week.

According to the Christian Post, the Advancing American Freedom is set to involve itself in policy discussions and push the envelope on conservative policy solutions through various proposals. One of the collective's policy focuses is the advocacy to prevent the funneling of taxypayer dollars into abortion providers domestically and globally and the defense of religious liberty, which include the rights of conscience of medical practitioners, teachers, and religious charities.

The Trump-backed new conservative advocacy group, which was announced last week, is led by a set of board members, which include former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum, Texas megachurch Pastor Robert Jeffress, former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, former Heritage Foundation President Kay James, former U.S. Sen. Jim DeMint, and Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser and more.

Dannenfelser expressed her support for Pence, who she believes will be key in helping support pro-life legislation on a state level and help push Republicans to gain the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022. She shared that the creation of the new conservative advocacy group that will further Trump's successful policies is a "larger moment" for pro-life advocates and that Pence whom she called an "articulate advocate," is the right person to lead.

In talking to the Washington Examiner, former President Trump praised Pence's move to build a new conservative advocacy group, saying, "Nice to see Mike highlighting some of our many achievements!" Meanwhile, Pence seemingly took some time off politics to be closer to his family and to develop "a portfolio designed to maintain political influence."

Pence is seen by many to be the right man to lead the new conservative advocacy group, including his aides. One aide explained to the Washington Examiner that the Advancing American Freedom advocacy group will further champion the "winning policies that were at the center of that fusion between traditional conservatism and Trumpism," especially during a time when President Joe Biden "just abandoned the policies that led to so much prosperity in the past four years."

Pence said in an announcement for the new conservative advocacy group, "Conservatives will not stand idly by as the radical Left and the new administration attempt to threaten America's standing as the greatest Nation in the world with their destructive policies."

Advancing American Freedom Executive Director Paul Teller emphasized that the advocacy group will oppose the Left's agenda and push for Trump's policies which benefited Americans.

"Under the leadership of President Trump and Vice President Pence, Americans experienced unprecedented prosperity. The policies that led to those accomplishments are now under attack by the radical Left and the Biden Administration, and the foundation of our Nation is under siege," Teller said.

"Advancing American Freedom will push back against the Left's agenda and champion policies across the country that advance American liberties, American strength and security, and American prosperity."

The former U.S. Vice President is among several possible candidates wanting to land a Republican nomination for president in 2024, but his fate is yet to be determined when former President Trump decides to run or hand over the reigns to his former VP.