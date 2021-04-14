A CNN director was caught on tape admitting to producing pro-Biden propaganda to prevent former President Trump from getting elected and serving a second term after the 2020 Presidential Elections.

Project Veritas has gone undercover to reveal the true CNN agenda that aimed to remove Trump from office during the crucial 2020 Presidential Elections. CNN technical director Charlie Chester went on several Tinder dates set up by Project Veritas, during which he was unknowingly being recorded as he boasted about how CNN was able to remove Trump from office and instill fear in people.

According to Breitbart, Project Veritas now has Chester on tape saying that "I 100 percent believe that if it wasn't for CNN, I don't know that Trump would have got voted out." In a secretly recorded video, Chester admitted that it was one of the reasons why he applied for a job at CNN, to "be a part" of the company's agenda to remove Trump from office.

In the video, Chester discussed the CNN agenda that involved highlighting how former President Trump was unfit to serve. According to the technical director, the media giant was "creating a story that we didn't know anything about."

He admitted, "Trump, his hand was shaking. We brought in so many medical people to all tell a story-it was all speculation-that he was neurologically damaged, that he was losing it. He's unfit."

At the same time, Chester admitted that the CNN agenda was to present the Democratic candidate Joe Biden as someone who was in good health despite his medical history of brain aneurysms and cognitive decline at the age of 78 years. Trump is four years his junior. Chester said, "We would always show shots of [Biden] jogging and that [he's] healthy."

The CNN agenda to remove Trump from office worked, just as Chester said it would. He said in the secretly recorded tape, "Our focus was to get Trump out of office, right? Without saying it, that's what it was...Look what we did, we [CNN] got Trump out."

BREAKING: Part 1 - @CNN Director ADMITS Network Engaged in ‘Propaganda’ to Remove Trump from Presidency … ‘Our Focus Was to Get Trump Out of Office’ … ‘I Came to CNN Because I Wanted to Be a Part of That’



MORE BOMBSHELLS: https://t.co/kDe3HDdX2r#ExposeCNN pic.twitter.com/0G33tF83jr — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 13, 2021

But CNN's work is not yet done. According to the New York Post, the new CNN agenda now that they were able to remove Trump from office is to instill fear in people. The Project Veritas tapes revealed that according to Chester, the next big thing to use as a tool to instill fear in people after COVID-19 is climate change.

"I think there's a COVID fatigue. So whenever a new story comes up, they're [CNN's] going to latch onto it," Chester explained. "They've already announced in our office that once the public will be open to it - we're going to start focusing mainly on climate. Our next thing is going to be climate change awareness."

When asked by his fake Tinder date what that CNN agenda would look like, Chester responded by saying it will be a lot of "constantly showing videos of decline in ice, and weather warming up, and like the effects it's having on the economy." He added that the climate change narrative is a "pandemic-like story that we'll beat to death, but that one's got longevity."

"Climate change can take years, so they'll [CNN] probably be able to milk that quite a bit," Chester said, concluding that, "Fear sells."