In adherence to the Supreme Court rulings, California lifted its capacity limits on houses of worship in the state.

The Christian Post (CP) noted that the state's website for COVID-19 guidance changed the rule for the capacity limits on churches, from "mandatory" to "strongly recommended."

"In response to recent judicial rulings, effective immediately, location and capacity limits on places of worship are not mandatory but are strongly recommended. The linked guidance is in the process of being updated. All other restrictions in the guidance remain in place," the website explained.

The guidance posted four tier status in accordance with a county's infection rates, specifying the recommended capacity limits. Tier classifications include purple (widespread), red (substantial), orange (moderate) and yellow (minimal).

For areas falling under the purple and red categories, the guidance recommended 25% capacity on houses of worship. On the other hand, counties belonging to orange and yellow classifications are advised to take in worshippers with 50% capacity limit.

Further, the guidance defined a stricter rule for singing, chanting and playing wind instruments on areas in the purple tier. Only 10 performers are allowed in a single ceremony. Moreover, performers must maintain 12 feet of physical distance from other performers and 24 feet of physical distance from the congregants.

Places on the red, orange and yellow tiers are given more relaxed rules. Performers are guided to maintain physical distancing from other performers but specific distance is not entailed.

Performers in the state's houses of worship are recommended to "wear face coverings at all times" and get a negative PCR test within 72 hours before the service.

California modified its pandemic guidance after a number of Supreme Court rulings, lifting restrictions on religious gatherings.

The latest court order was released on Friday, in response to the Tandon vs. Newsom case. The order lifted the state's restrictions on holding Bible studies and prayer meetings in homes.

Noting that California opened public businesses while restricting religious activities, the conservative justices argued that by treating "any comparable secular activity more favorably than religious exercise," the state regulators are violating the First Amendment's protection for religious freedom.

Harmeet K. Dhillon, founder of the Center for American Liberty welcomed the state's guidance update.

"Governor Newsom should have done this a long time ago. For over a year, the state of California has targeted the faith community for discriminatory treatment depriving them of their fundamental right to worship," Dhillon said.

In a statement captured by CP, Mat Staver of Liberty Counsel was also glad of the development.

"After five reprimands from the U.S. Supreme Court, Governor Gavin Newsom has finally dropped his draconian restrictions on churches. While we are happy that all churches and houses of worship no longer have any restrictions, Liberty Counsel will continue our case in the Ninth Circuit in order to make sure this tyranny and abuse never happens again," Staver stated.

As of writing, California has a total of 3,604,395 COVID-19 cases and 59,258 fatalities. Also, the state has already administered 23,243,392 doses of vaccines to its residents.