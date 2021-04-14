A 48-year-old Chinese political prisoner died from a brain hemorrhage after spending some time in jail for supporting Hong Kong's pro-democracy protest in 2014. His death was suspected to be triggered by prison torture.

Guo Hongwei had been serving a 13-year prison sentence in the northeastern province of Jilin since 2016. He was charged of "extortion, picking quarrels, and provoking trouble." Prior to his imprisonment, his family had repeatedly warned him of brutal consequences.

On Monday, Hong Kong's Apple Daily newspaper reported that Guo was rushed to the hospital with a brain hemorrhage. He died shortly after two unsuccessful surgeries to stop the bleeding in his brain.

His family is determined to uncover the root of cause for Guo's critical brain hemorrhage which led to his death.

A trusted source by Radio Free Asia (RFA) revealed that Guo had been tortured behind bars.

"Guo Hongwei was tortured by the authorities over a long period during his stay in Songyuan Prison," the person said.

Additionally, Guo was kept in a cell that was two meters (6.5 feet) square. The person described it as "a small, dark room with no toilet, no light, and no ventilation."

"He already had high blood pressure when he went in, so his chances of surviving such an environment weren't good," the source added.

On Guo's surgery, RFA's source said that the doctors had removed a "large piece of bone" from his artery. This piece had been obstructing the flow of blood to Guo's brain.

On April 6, Guo Yinqi, the Chinese activist's father, told RFA that it would take a miracle for his son to still live given his dire condition.

"Guo Hongwei is totally emaciated, to the point that there is little to separate his ribs and spine," Guo Yinqi said. "He is unable to breathe on his own and is dependent on a ventilator."

"His vital signs are very weak, yet we are hoping for a miracle," he added.

Triggers in the Prison

Guo Hongwei's brother Guo Hongqiang shared that he was still able to speak on the phone about two months ago, but could no longer speak on the first week of April.

He added that his brother's blood pressure was pretty high and wondered what the police did to him in prison.

"We don't know. I am guessing that something happened to trigger this," he said.

In December 2019, a family friend of the Guos told RFA that Hongwei's blood pressure was around 240-250 systolic over 160-170 diastolic. The medication offered at the prison clinic would only trigger allergic reaction in him. Both his wheelchair and glasses were also deliberately smashed.

Apple Daily News added that his lawyers have tried to get him medical treatments outside the prison's clinic but were denied. His family was also prevented from visiting him by the authorities citing the pandemic as reason.

Guo Yinqi, the father, said that he believed the police have bullied his son to death in their effort to make Hongwei "confess" to the charges against him.